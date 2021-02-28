Goldin Financial : APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN, RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR, AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 高 銀 金 融（集 團）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 530)

APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN,

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR,

AND

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board announces that with effect from 1 March 2021:

(i) Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP) has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the

Company, and re-designated from independent non-executive Director to executive Director, and accordingly ceased to be the chairman of but remains as member of the Nomination Committee;

(ii) Mr. Tang Yiu Wing has been appointed the chairman of the Nomination Committee; and

(iii) Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley resigned as a member of the Nomination Committee.

1. Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP) ("Hon. Shek") has been appointed the Vice Chairman of the Company, and re-designated from independent non-executive Director to executive Director (the "Re-designation"). Following the Re-designation, Hon. Shek ceased to be the chairman of but remains as member of the nomination committee ("Nomination Committee") of the Company;

2. Mr. Tang Yiu Wing (who is an independent non-executive Director, and also a member of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee ("Remuneration Committee") of the Company, respectively) has been appointed the chairman of the Nomination Committee; and

3. Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley (who is an executive Director and also a member of, amongst others, the Nomination Committee, respectively) has resigned as a member of the Nomination Committee.

APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN AND RE-DESIGNATION

Hon. Shek has been serving the Board as an independent non-executive Director since January 2017, and continually provided independent opinions and objective views to the Company. Going forward, Hon. Shek will devote more time and increase his commitment and involvement in the daily management and development of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"). The appointment of Hon. Shek as the Vice Chairman of the Company and the Re-designation will accordingly be valuable and beneficial to the Company and the Group as a whole.

Hon. Shek, aged 75, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in January 2017 and has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Company and re-designated as executive Director with effect from 1 March 2021. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee. He holds a Bachelor's Degree of Arts in University of Sydney. He is currently a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong. Hon. Shek is also the honorary member of the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a member of the Court and the Council of The University of Hong Kong and a non-executive director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority.

He currently holds directorship in a number of listed companies on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"): (i) the honorary chairman and an independent non-executive director of Chuang's China Investments Limited; (ii) the vice chairman and an independent non-executive director of ITC Properties Group Limited; and (iii) an independent non-executive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Chuang's Consortium International Limited, Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, CSI Properties Limited, Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited (the Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust), Everbright Grand China Assets Limited, Far East Consortium International Limited, Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited, Landing International Development Limited, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, NWS Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Regal Portfolio Management Limited (the Manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust) and SJM Holdings Limited respectively.

Hon. Shek was (a) the chairman of Chuang's China Investments Limited (retired on 29 April 2019); and (b) an independent non-executive director of MTR Corporation Limited (retired on 22 May 2019) and Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (retired on 2 June 2020), companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, respectively.

Hon. Shek will enter into a service contract with the Company. His remuneration upon the appointment of Vice Chairman of the Company and the Re-designation shall be subject to the review by the Remuneration Committee and the approval by the Board, respectively. The Company shall make further announcement in due course.

Hon. Shek is subject to retirement and re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, he has no interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO"). He does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Hon. Shek to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders ("Shareholders") of the Company.

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Following the Re-designation, the composition of the Nomination Committee has been changed with effect from 1 March 2021 as below:

1. Hon. Shek ceased to be the chairman of but remains as member of the Nomination Committee;

2. Mr. Tang Yiu Wing has been appointed the chairman of the Nomination Committee; and

3. Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley resigned as a member of the Nomination Committee.

The remuneration of Mr. Tang Yiu Wing upon his additional office in the Board committees shall be subject to the review by the Remuneration Committee and the approval by the Board, respectively. The Company shall make further announcement in due course.

The Nomination Committee is comprised of Mr. Tang Yiu Wing (the chairman), Mr. Wong Wai Leung Joseph (member) and Ms. Gao Min (member), all independent non-executive Directors, and Mr. Pan Sutong (member) and Hon. Shek (member), both executive Directors, with effect from 1 March 2021. The above changes are to align the membership of the Nomination Committee in compliance of the code provisions set forth in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules and the terms of reference of the Nomination Committee, respectively, such that the Nomination Committee to be chaired by an independent non-executive Director and to comprise of a majority of independent non-executive Directors.

The biography of Mr. Tang Yiu Wing is as follows:

Mr. Tang, aged 53, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in September 2006. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the audit committee of the Company, and has been appointed the chairman of the Nomination Committee with effect from 1 March 2021, respectively. Mr. Tang is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong. He holds a bachelor's degree in Laws, a postgraduate certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong and a master's degree in Laws from The City University of Hong Kong. He is a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong and is admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales and a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Tasmania.

Mr. Tang is currently an independent non-executive director of (i) Jete Power Holdings Limited, a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange, and (ii) Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, respectively. He was an independent non-executive director of (a) KSL Holdings Limited (now known as China All Nation International Holdings Group Limited) (ceased on 21 May 2018); (b) Zhejiang United Investment Holdings Group Limited (ceased on 1 June 2019); and (c) PF Group Holdings Limited (ceased on 8 January 2021), companies all listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange, respectively.

As at the date of this announcement, he has no interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Mr. Tang to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

By order of the Board Goldin Financial Holdings Limited 高 銀 金 融（集 團）有 限 公 司*

Hui Wai Man, Shirley

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Pan Sutong, JP (Chairman), Mr. Zhou Xiaojun, Mr. Huang Rui and Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley as the Executive Directors; and Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP), Mr. Wong Wai Leung Joseph, Mr. Tang Yiu Wing and Ms. Gao Min as the Independent Non-executive Directors respectively.

*

for identification purposes only