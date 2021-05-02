Goldin Financial : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON THE PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 銀 金 融（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 530)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON THE PETITION

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 October 2020, 16 October 2020, 1 November 2020, 25 November 2020, 8 December 2020, 10 January 2021, 15 February 2021, 21 March 2021 and 20 April 2021 (the "Announcements") respectively in relation to, among other things, the Petition presented by DB Trustees (Hong Kong) Limited to the Supreme Court of Bermuda on 7 August 2020 for the winding-up of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to update its shareholders and potential investors that upon the joint application of the Petitioner and the Company, the Court has further adjourned the hearing of the Petition to 7 May 2021 (Bermuda time).

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development in relation to the Petition as and when appropriate.

Transfer of Shares may be restricted as the deposits of the Company's shares into CCASS may be suspended due to the Petition. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Shares or other securities of the Company.

