  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Goldin Financial Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    530   BMG3968F1370

GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(530)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldin Financial : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON THE PETITION

05/02/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 銀 金 融（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 530)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON THE PETITION

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 October 2020, 16 October 2020, 1 November 2020, 25 November 2020, 8 December 2020, 10 January 2021, 15 February 2021, 21 March 2021 and 20 April 2021 (the "Announcements") respectively in relation to, among other things, the Petition presented by DB Trustees (Hong Kong) Limited to the Supreme Court of Bermuda on 7 August 2020 for the winding-up of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to update its shareholders and potential investors that upon the joint application of the Petitioner and the Company, the Court has further adjourned the hearing of the Petition to 7 May 2021 (Bermuda time).

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development in relation to the Petition as and when appropriate.

Transfer of Shares may be restricted as the deposits of the Company's shares into CCASS may be suspended due to the Petition. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Goldin Financial Holdings Limited

高銀金融（集團）有限公司*

Hui Wai Man, Shirley

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Pan Sutong, (Chairman), Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (, ) (Vice Chairman), Mr. Zhou Xiaojun, Mr. Huang Rui and Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley as the executive Directors; and Mr. Wong Wai Leung Joseph, Mr. Tang Yiu Wing and Ms. Gao Min as the independent non-executive Directors respectively.

  • for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Goldin Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 589 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net income 2020 -7 461 M -961 M -961 M
Net Debt 2020 12 268 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 761 M 356 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2019 49,2x
EV / Sales 2020 35,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Goldin Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Su Tong Pan Executive Chairman
Yiu Wing Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Leung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Man Hui Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED23.44%356
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.30%43 764
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.72%37 832
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.91%33 466
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED16.61%27 704
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.71%25 995
