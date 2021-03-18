Goldlion : CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR DETERMINING ENTITLEMENT TO FINAL DIVIDEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance)

(Stock code: 00533)

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR DETERMINING

ENTITLEMENT TO FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the annual results announcement (the "Annual Results Announcement") of Goldlion Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 17th March 2021. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Annual Results Announcement.

As disclosed in the Annual Results Announcement, the Board recommended the payment of final dividend of 6.5 HK cents per share for the year ended 31st December 2020 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 21st May 2021. For the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend, the Register of Members will be closed on 20th May 2021 and 21st May 2021 (two days), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered.

Due to the public holiday of the Buddha's Birthday, the Board announces that the book closure period of Register of Members for determining entitlement to final dividend shall be revised as follows:

Original Revised Latest time to lodge transfers in order to be entitled to the final dividend 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 18th May 2021 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20th May 2021 Closure of Register of Members 20th May 2021 and 21st May 2021 21st May 2021 to 24th May 2021

During the revised period of the closure of the Register of Members, no transfer of shares will be registered. For registration, all transfers accompanied by the relevant shares certificates must be lodged by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20th May 2021 with the Company's Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183

Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Save for the aforesaid changes, all information and contents set out in the Annual Results Announcement remain unchanged.

Hong Kong, 18th March 2021

