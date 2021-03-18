Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Goldlion Holdings Limited    533   HK0533002009

GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(533)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldlion : CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR DETERMINING ENTITLEMENT TO FINAL DIVIDEND

03/18/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED 金 利 來 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance)

(Stock code: 00533)

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD FOR DETERMINING

ENTITLEMENT TO FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the annual results announcement (the "Annual Results Announcement") of Goldlion Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 17th March 2021. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Annual Results Announcement.

As disclosed in the Annual Results Announcement, the Board recommended the payment of final dividend of 6.5 HK cents per share for the year ended 31st December 2020 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 21st May 2021. For the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend, the Register of Members will be closed on 20th May 2021 and 21st May 2021 (two days), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered.

Due to the public holiday of the Buddha's Birthday, the Board announces that the book closure period of Register of Members for determining entitlement to final dividend shall be revised as follows:

Original

Revised

Latest time to lodge transfers in order to be entitled to the final dividend

4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 18th May 2021

4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20th May 2021

Closure of Register of Members

20th May 2021 and 21st May 2021

21st May 2021 to 24th May 2021

During the revised period of the closure of the Register of Members, no transfer of shares will be registered. For registration, all transfers accompanied by the relevant shares certificates must be lodged by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 20th May 2021 with the Company's Registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183

Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Save for the aforesaid changes, all information and contents set out in the Annual Results Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Kam Yiu Kwok Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18th March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company comprise Mr. Tsang Chi Ming, Ricky and Madam Wong Lei Kuan as executive Directors; Mr. Ng Ming Wah, Charles as a non-executive Director; and Dr. Lau Yue Sun, Mr. Li Ka Fai, David and Mr. Ngan On Tak as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Goldlion Holdings Limited published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/17GOLDLION  : Announcement of final results for the year ended 31st december 2020
PU
02/11GOLDLION  : Expects Lower Profit of $19 Million in 2020
MT
2020GOLDLION  : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30th june 2..
PU
2019GOLDLION  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the m..
PU
2019GOLDLION  : Audit committee - terms of reference
PU
2019GOLDLION  : Announcement of final results for the year ended 31st december 2018
PU
2019GOLDLION  : Discloseable transaction in relation to construction of properties i..
PU
2019GOLDLION  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the m..
PU
2018GOLDLION  : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the m..
PU
2018GOLDLION  : Poll results 2018 annual general meeting held on 18th may 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 592 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2019 306 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net cash 2019 1 182 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,57x
Yield 2019 6,36%
Capitalization 1 797 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 856
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Goldlion Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chi Ming Tsang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yiu Kwok Kam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yue Sun Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Fai Li Independent Non-Executive Director
On Tak Ngan Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED16.56%228
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE11.22%335 650
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL11.62%120 203
ESSILORLUXOTTICA5.49%72 700
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA12.39%54 929
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.43%40 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ