Q3 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION PDF

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained in this presentation should be viewed in conjunction with the earnings conference call of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. ("GSBD" or the "Company") (NYSE: GSBD) held on November 5, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The information contained herein may not be used, reproduced or distributed to others, in whole or in part, for any other purpose without the prior written consent of the Company.

This investor presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 on the business, future operating results, access to capital and liquidity of the Company and its portfolio companies. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent the Company's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this investor presentation speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation does not constitute a prospectus and should under no circumstances be understood as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy our common stock or any other securities nor will there be any sale of the common stock or any other securities referred to in this presentation in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Nothing in these materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities that may be issued by GSBD or as legal, accounting or tax advice. An investment in securities of the type described herein presents certain risks. GSBD is managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAM"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Group, Inc."). Nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to the past or future performance.

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of other public announcements that we may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. We undertake no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this presentation, except as required by law. These materials contain information about GSBD, certain of its personnel and affiliates and its historical performance. You should not view information related to the past performance of GSBD as indicative of GSBD's future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Further, an investment in GSBD is discrete from, and does not represent an interest in, any other Goldman Sachs entity.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, which may vary. The value of investments and the income derived from investments will fluctuate and can go down as well as up. A loss of principal may occur.