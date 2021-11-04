Q3 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION PDF

The information contained in this presentation should be viewed in conjunction with the earnings conference call of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. ("GSBD" or the "Company") (NYSE: GSBD) held on November 5, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The information contained herein may not be used, reproduced or distributed to others, in whole or in part, for any other purpose without the prior written consent of the Company.
Quarterly Highlights
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Net investment income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $0.63. Excluding purchase discount amortization per share of $0.15 from the Merger, adjusted net investment income per share was $0.48 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, equating to an annualized net investment income yield on book value of 12.1%1. Earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $0.37;
The Company's Board of Directors declared a regular fourth quarter dividend of $0.45 per share payable to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021;2 In addition, the Company paid the final merger related special dividend of $0.05 per share on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021;
Net asset value per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased 0.8% to $15.92 from $16.05 as of June 30, 2021; The Company's net debt to equity ratio was 0.91x as of September 30, 2021 which remained unchanged from the prior quarter;
During the quarter, the Company made new investment commitments of $670.0 million, funded new investment commitments of $461.0 million, had net fundings of previously unfunded commitments of $152.1 million, and had sales and repayments activity totaling $671.5 million, resulting in a net funded portfolio change of $(58.5) million;
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's total investments at fair value and commitments were $3,513.9 million, comprised of investments in 111 portfolio companies across 37 industries. The investment portfolio was comprised of 98.3% senior secured debt, including 89.5% in first lien investments;3
As of September 30, 2021, investments on non-accrual status increased to 0.1% and 0.7% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, from 0.0% and 0.3% as of June 30, 2021, as a result of one new investment placed non-accrual during the quarter;
As of September 30, 2021, 62% of the Company's approximately $1,639.9 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding was comprised of unsecured debt and 38% was comprised of secured debt.
Please refer to slide 14 for a discussion of the Merger and non-GAAP disclosures.
The $0.45 per share dividend will be paid on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021.
The discussion of the investment portfolio excludes the investment in a money market fund managed by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 30, 2021, the Company did not have an investments in the money market fund.
Selected Financial Highlights
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
(in $ millions, except per share data)
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Investment portfolio, at fair value
$1,431.2
$3,242.8
$3,202.6
$3,156.5
$3,112.1
Total debt oustanding1
$920.1
$1,644.4
$1,608.0
$1,598.6
$1,639.9
Net assets
$626.4
$1,615.1
$1,625.9
$1,631.5
$1,620.1
Ending debt to equity2
1.47x
1.02x
0.99x
0.98x
1.01x
Net debt to equity2
1.29x
1.00x
0.96x
0.91x
0.91x
Average debt to equity2
1.49x
1.04x
1.05x
0.97x
0.94x
Total investment income
$31.5
$78.9
$82.6
$83.9
$96.7
Net investment income after taxes
$18.2
$55.3
$57.6
$58.2
$64.3
Adjusted net investment income after taxes3
$18.2
$45.2
$48.5
$48.8
$48.8
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$32.4
$172.6
$60.5
$55.0
$38.0
Adjusted net increase in net assets resulting from operations3
$32.4
$88.7
$60.5
$55.0
$38.0
Per Share Data:
Net asset value per share
$15.49
$15.91
$16.00
$16.05
$15.92
Net investment income per share (basic and diluted)
$0.45
$0.59
$0.57
$0.57
$0.63
Adjusted Net Investment Income per share3
$0.45
$0.48
$0.48
$0.48
$0.48
Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
$0.80
$1.83
$0.60
$0.54
$0.37
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)3
$0.80
$0.94
$0.60
$0.54
$0.37
Distribution per share
$0.45
$0.45
$0.50
$0.50
$0.50
Total debt outstanding excludes netting of debt issuance costs. Please refer to page 10 for debt net of issuance costs.
The average debt to equity leverage ratio has been calculated using the average daily borrowings during the quarter divided by average net assets, adjusted for equity contributions. The ending, net and average debt to equity leverage ratios exclude unfunded commitments.
Please refer to slide 14 for non-GAAP disclosures.
Investment Activity
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
New investment commitments and fundings of previously unfunded commitments for the quarter were $670.0 million and $152.1 million, respectively.
New investment commitments were across ten new portfolio companies and seventeen existing portfolio companies.
Sales and repayments totaled $671.5 million for the quarter primarily driven by full repayment of investment in sixteen portfolio companies.
(in $ millions)
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Investments in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.
Gross Originations
$11.6
$423.0
$188.3
$368.8
$677.4
New Investment Commitments
11.6
423.0
188.3
368.8
670.0
Funded
10.2
308.1
151.1
174.8
461.0
Unfunded
1.4
114.9
37.2
194.0
208.9
Fundings of Previously Unfunded Commitments
2.8
9.1
44.6
35.2
152.1
Sales and Repayments
(24.7)
(252.7)
(254.0)
(277.4)
(671.5)
Net Funded Investment Activity
$(11.7)
$64.5
$(58.3)
$(67.4)
$(58.5)
The discussion of the investment portfolio of the Company excludes the investment, if any, in a money market fund managed by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Commitments are generally subject to borrowers meeting certain criteria such as compliance with covenants and certain operational metrics. These amounts may remain outstanding until the commitment period of an applicable loan expires, which may be shorter than the loan's maturity date. Discussion of investment activity in Q4 2020 excludes the assets acquired in the Merger.
Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:21:04 UTC.