    GER   US38148G2066

GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISSANCE FUND

(GER)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Funds Announce Results of Special Joint Meeting of Shareholders

12/03/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, investment adviser for the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) and the funds within Goldman Sachs ETF Trust (collectively, the “Funds”) announced the results of the Funds’ Special Joint Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Election of Trustees

  1. Shareholders of the Funds within Goldman Sachs ETF Trust elected five Trustees (Cheryl K. Beebe, Lawrence Hughes, John F. Killian, Steven D. Krichmar and Linda A. Lang) to the Board of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust; and

  2. Shareholders of the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund elected two Class I Trustees (Cheryl K. Beebe and Lawrence Hughes) and two Class III Trustees (John F. Killian and Steven D. Krichmar) to the Board of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund.

For additional information, please visit the Funds’ website at www.gsamfunds.com.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market – overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of September 30, 20211. Driven by a passion for our clients’ performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Funds within Goldman Sachs ETF Trust
Fund shares are not individually redeemable and are issued and redeemed by a Fund at their net asset value (“NAV”) only in large, specified blocks of shares called creation units. Shares otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading at market price (not NAV). Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Member FINRA

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”), which may increase investors’ risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investor’s shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in common stock, including among others risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting MLPs, potential conflicts of interest risk, cash flow risks, dilution risks and trading risks.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

_____________________________
1 Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion. AUS figure as of September 30, 2021.

For additional information, please visit the Funds’ website at
www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.
www.GSAMFUNDS.com/ETFs

© 2021 Goldman Sachs. All rights reserved.
Compliance code: 262219.OTU
Date of first use: 12/3/2021


© Business Wire 2021
