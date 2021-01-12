Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  GoldON Resources Ltd.    GLD   CA38147L2066

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.

(GLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoldON Resumes Exploration Drilling at West Madsen in the Heart of Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp

01/12/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the fully-funded Phase II exploration drilling program has recommenced at its West Madsen Gold Project right beside the new Pure Gold Red Lake Mine.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/71756_dd717edce4f64b57_001.jpg


Figure 1: Phase II Target Area and Drill Plan for the West Madsen Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/71756_dd717edce4f64b57_001full.jpg

About the West Madsen Gold Project:

Now covering 5,862 hectares of prime gold exploration real estate in the heart of the Red Lake Camp, the West Madsen Project is comprised of the original Block A and B claim groups, where GoldON has the right to earn a 100% interest through an option agreement with Great Bear Resources (see news release of May 28, 2019); the Flat Lake and Maden-Medicine Stone claim groups that GoldON acquired a 100% interest in from Bounty Gold (see news release of January 7, 2021); and claims GoldON acquired via staking in December (see Red Lake regional map).

The West Madsen Project is contiguous with the Pure Gold Red Lake Mine property, where they poured first gold on December 29 and anticipate being in commercial production by the end of Q1 2021 (see Pure Gold's news release of December 30, 2020). Pure Gold's reserves and resources are hosted in a seven-kilometre-long gold system that follows the major crustal break or contact between the Balmer and Confederation assemblages. This same Balmer-Confederation contact has been exposed in outcrop 1.6 kilometres (km) west of the Pure Gold property boundary and is interpreted to continue for ~8 km across Block A of GoldON's property.

GoldON completed ~2,100 metres of the proposed 7,000 metre Phase II drilling program before Christmas break and assays are pending. The focus of the Phase II drilling program is to test the strike-extension of both the known gold mineralization to the east and follow-up on the gold mineralization discovered during GoldON's Phase I drilling (see news release of July 22, 2020).

The black ellipse in Figure 1 above depicts the area of the interpreted east-west trending Balmer-Confederation contact along with the completed and proposed Phase II drill holes to systematically test the extension of the stratigraphy within the structurally controlled corridor.

Ian Russell, P. Geo., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes four properties in the Red Lake Mining Division (West Madsen, Pipestone Bay, McDonough and Bruce Lake) and a fifth property in the Patricia Mining Division (Slate Falls). GoldON is fully funded to complete the Phase II drilling program in progress at West Madsen.

For additional information: please visit our website at goldonresources.com, you can download our latest investor presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
GoldON Resources Ltd.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com
Suite 108 - 800 Kelly Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71756


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.
08:35aGoldON Resumes Exploration Drilling at West Madsen in the Heart of Ontario's ..
NE
01/07GoldON Accelerates Acquisition of Bounty Claims in Ontario's Red Lake Gold Ca..
NE
2020GoldON Updates Drilling at Its West Madsen Project in the Heart of Ontario's ..
NE
2020GoldON Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing with Eric Sprott
NE
2020GOLDON RESOURCES : Arranges Non-Brokered Financing with Eric Sprott
AQ
2020GoldON Arranges Financing with Eric Sprott
NE
2020GoldON Resources Closes FT Financing For $1.35 Million Gross Proceeds
MT
2020GOLDON RESOURCES : Closes Oversubscribed Financing to Fund Phase II Drilling Und..
PU
2020GoldON Closes Oversubscribed Financing to Fund Phase II Drilling Underway at ..
NE
2020GOLDON RESOURCES : Commences Phase II Drilling at West Madsen Gold Project in Re..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,76 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2020 0,94 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
GoldON Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Romanik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Jerome Smulders Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Darcel Independent Director
Brian C. Doutaz Independent Director
Colleen Sue Davis Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.-5.26%16
BHP GROUP9.59%167 148
RIO TINTO PLC13.24%139 128
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.78%50 739
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.87%36 096
FRESNILLO PLC4.38%11 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ