Goldpac Group Limited

Address: Room 1301, 13th Floor, Bank of East Asia, Harbour View Centre, No. 56 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT

Governance Structure

As one of the major suppliers in offering smart secure payment total solutions in the world, the Group upholds the mission of "Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient" and the vision of "Becoming a Trustworthy Provider for Fintech Products and Services" to deliver quality products and services for customers across the world.

The Board understands the importance of sustainable development for the community and the Group itself, actively integrates ESG factors into important business decisions and is committed to being a responsible leader in the industry. The Board is ultimately responsible for the Group's ESG issues and the Board acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the Report and to the best of its knowledge that this Report addresses all material issues and fairly presents the Group's ESG performance. The Board confirms that it has reviewed and approved this Report.

We simultaneously hold certifications by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, China UnionPay, JCB and Diners Club. Ensuring product quality and customer data security are defined as our top priorities. At the same time, we endeavour to explore and investigate suitable corporate operational processes to cohere with the Group's sustainability development pattern. The Group successfully obtained SA8000 certification for its social responsibility management system and was awarded the "2022 CLS•ESG ZhiYuan Award - Social (S) Pioneer Enterprise Award" in 2022. The Group won the "2023 CLS•ESG ZhiYuan Award - Governance (G) Pioneer Enterprise Award" for its outstanding achievements in the areas of fintech digitalisation strategy, industry competitiveness, sustainable development and shareholder rewarded policy.