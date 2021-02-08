Goldpac : CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RESPECT OF ESTABLISHMENT OF CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Goldpac Group Limited

金 邦 達 寶 嘉 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3315)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

AND

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RESPECT OF

ESTABLISHMENT OF CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENT

THE VIE AGREEMENTS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 February 2021 (after trading hours), the WFOE entered into the VIE Agreements with the OPCO and/or the PRC Equity Owner. Through the VIE Agreements, the WFOE will have effective control over the finance and operation of the OPCO and will enjoy the entire economic interests and benefits generated by the OPCO. Upon entering into the VIE Agreements, the financial results of the OPCO will be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the OPCO will become an indirect subsidiary of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The PRC Equity Owner is a nephew of each of Mr. Lu Run Ting and Mr. Lu Runyi. Mr. Lu Run Ting is the Chairman of the Board, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company and Mr. Lu Runyi is an executive Director of the Company. Accordingly, each of the PRC Equity Owner and the OPCO is a deemed connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.21 of the Listing Rules and the transactions contemplated under the VIE Agreements constitute connected transactions and continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.