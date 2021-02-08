Goldpac : CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RESPECT OF ESTABLISHMENT OF CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENT
Goldpac Group Limited
金 邦 達 寶 嘉 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3315)
CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
AND
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
IN RESPECT OF
ESTABLISHMENT OF CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENT
THE VIE AGREEMENTS
The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 February 2021 (after trading hours), the WFOE entered into the VIE Agreements with the OPCO and/or the PRC Equity Owner. Through the VIE Agreements, the WFOE will have effective control over the finance and operation of the OPCO and will enjoy the entire economic interests and benefits generated by the OPCO. Upon entering into the VIE Agreements, the financial results of the OPCO will be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the OPCO will become an indirect subsidiary of the Company.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The PRC Equity Owner is a nephew of each of Mr. Lu Run Ting and Mr. Lu Runyi. Mr. Lu Run Ting is the Chairman of the Board, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company and Mr. Lu Runyi is an executive Director of the Company. Accordingly, each of the PRC Equity Owner and the OPCO is a deemed connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.21 of the Listing Rules and the transactions contemplated under the VIE Agreements constitute connected transactions and continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the transactions contemplated under the VIE Agreements exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the transactions contemplated under the VIE Agreements are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
The Company has applied for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver pursuant to Rule 14A.102 of the Listing Rules from (i) setting a fixed term for each of the VIE Agreements for a period of not exceeding three years pursuant to Rule 14A.52 of the Listing Rules; and (ii) setting a maximum aggregate annual cap pursuant to Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules for the services fees payable by the OPCO to the WFOE under the Exclusive Technological Consultation and Services Agreement.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 8 February 2021 (after trading hours), the WFOE entered into the VIE Agreements with the OPCO and/or the PRC Equity Owner. Through the VIE Agreements, the WFOE will have effective control over the finance and operation of the OPCO and will enjoy the entire economic interests and benefits generated by the OPCO. Upon the entering into of the VIE Agreements, the financial results of the OPCO will be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the OPCO will become an indirect subsidiary of the Company.
THE VIE AGREEMENTS
A summary of the terms of the VIE Agreements is set out below.
(1) The Exclusive Technological Consultation and Services Agreement
Date:
8 February 2021
Parties:
(i)
the WFOE; and
(ii)
the OPCO.
Duration:
From 8 February 2021 up until all of the PRC Equity
Owner's equity interest in the OPCO is transferred to the
WFOE and/or its designated nominee in accordance with the
Exclusive Purchase Right Agreement. The WFOE may at
any time terminate the Exclusive Technological Consultation
and Services Agreement by giving thirty (30) days' advance
written notice to the OPCO and the PRC Equity Owner. The
OPCO has no right to terminate the Exclusive Technological
Consultation and Services Agreement on its own initiative.
Major terms:
The OPCO shall engage the WFOE on an exclusive basis to
provide technological consultation and services, including but
not limited to consulting services on company management
and business strategy; website design, design, installation,
debugging and maintenance services for computer network
systems; system integration, system maintenance, server
maintenance, database support and software services; and
other related services at the OPCO's request.
Fee determination:
The service fee shall be paid on an annual basis and
calculated by deducting all costs and expenses approved by
the WFOE from the revenue generated by the OPCO for
the relevant financial year. Furthermore, the WFOE shall
be entitled to adjust the service fee, taking into account
the scope of services as well as the operating conditions
and development needs of the OPCO, without the OPCO's
consent.
The WFOE shall fix the service fee taking into account
the complexity and difficulty of the services provided by
the WFOE, the time incurred by the WFOE's employees
for the provision of the services, the actual services and
commercial value of the services provided by the WFOE,
and the prevailing market rates for the same type of services.
The WFOE shall provide to the OPCO within thirty (30)
days after the commencement of a financial year an invoice
relating to the services of the previous financial year, and the
OPCO shall settle the invoice by payment to the WFOE's
designated bank account within ten (10) days upon receipt
of the invoice.
Intellectual property
The
WFOE shall enjoy
exclusively the
rights, interests
rights:
and
intellectual property
arising from
the performance
of the Exclusive Technological Consultation and Services
Agreement, including but not limited to copyrights,
trademarks, patents, technology secrets and trade secrets,
irrespective of whether they are developed by the WFOE
or the OPCO, unless the relevant government authority
requires such rights to be held by the OPCO or if such rights
are the prerequisites for the OPCO to renew its operating
licence and permit.
(2) The Exclusive Business Co-operation Agreement
Date:
8 February 2021
Parties:
(i)
the WFOE;
(ii)
the OPCO; and
(iii) the PRC Equity Owner.
Duration:
From 8 February 2021 up until the OPCO is dissolved in
accordance with the PRC laws. The WFOE may extend
the term of the Exclusive Business Co-operation Agreement
before expiry.
The OPCO and the PRC Equity Owner shall have no right
to terminate the Exclusive Business Co-operation Agreement
before expiry. The WFOE may at any time terminate the
Exclusive Business Co-operation Agreement by giving thirty
(30) days' advance written notice to the OPCO and the PRC
Equity Owner.
Major terms:
Unless prior written consent has been obtained from the
WFOE or its designated nominee(s), the OPCO shall not
carry on any transaction or conduct any act that may
materially adversely affect the assets, business, personnel,
obligations, rights or operation of the OPCO, including but
not limited to:
(i)
carrying out or conducting any activities or operating
the OPCO in a manner that is beyond the OPCO's usual
and ordinary scope of business;
(ii)
borrowing from any third party or assuming any debt;
(iii)
changing or dismissing any directors or replacing any
member of senior management of the OPCO;
(iv)
selling to, acquiring from or otherwise disposing to
any third party any assets or rights (including but not
limited to any intellectual property) worth more than
RMB100,000;
