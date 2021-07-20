Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Goldplat PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDP   GB00B0HCWM45

GOLDPLAT PLC

(GDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldplat : Update on the Consideration Receivable for the Sale of Kilimapesa Gold (Pty) Limited ('Kilimapesa')

07/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration

19 July 2021

Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company')

Update on the Consideration Receivable for the Sale of Kilimapesa Gold (Pty) Limited ('Kilimapesa')

Goldplat plc, the AIM quoted gold producer, with international gold recovery operations located in South Africa and Ghana, is pleased to provide an update on the consideration receivable on the sale of Kilimapesa to Mayflower Gold Investments Limited ('Mayflower Gold').

As announced on 26 April 2021, the initial consideration receivable by Gold Mineral Resources Ltd, Goldplat's subsidiary, is in the form of a secured debenture of USD1,500,000, to be satisfied by cash and/or the issue of shares to that value in Papillon Holdings plc ('Papillon'), payable on Papillon's re-admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') following completion of its proposed reverse takeover of Mayflower Gold, with 30% (USD450,000) of the initial consideration payable in cash. In the event that Papillon was not re-admitted to trading on the LSE by 16 July 2021, the full initial consideration of USD1,500,000 would become payable in cash and attract interest of 4% with effect from 1 January 2021.

Goldplat has provided Mayflower Gold and Papillon an extension to 23 August 2021 to complete the re-admission to trading on the LSE.

** ENDS **

For further information visit www.goldplat.com, follow on Twitter @GoldPlatPlc or contact:

Werner Klingenberg Goldplat plc (CEO) Tel: +27 (82) 051 1071
Colin Aaronson / George Grainger Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100
James Joyce / Jessica Cave WH Ireland Limited (Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Tim Thompson / Mark Edwards / Fergus Mellon Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
goldplat@flagstaffcomms.com

Disclaimer

Goldplat plc published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLDPLAT PLC
02:14aGOLDPLAT : Update on the Consideration Receivable for the Sale of Kilimapesa Gol..
PU
04/27PAPILLON : Goldplat plc - Completion of the Sale of Kilimapesa Gold (Pty) Limite..
AQ
04/26GOLDPLAT : Completion of the Sale of Kilimapesa Gold (Pty) Limited ('Kilimapesa'..
PU
04/26Goldplat Completes Gold Mine Sale In Kenya
MT
04/01GOLDPLAT : Sale of the Kilimapesa Gold Mine - Transaction Update
PU
04/01Goldplat plc Provides an Update Relating to the Sale of the Kilimapesa Gold M..
CI
03/31GOLDPLAT : 'Goldplat' or 'the Company')
AQ
03/30GOLDPLAT : Resignation of Director
PU
03/30GOLDPLAT : COO Resigns
MT
03/30Goldplat PLC Announces Resignation of Hansie Van Vreden as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24,8 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net income 2020 -3,14 M -4,29 M -4,29 M
Net cash 2020 1,79 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GOLDPLAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Goldplat PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDPLAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Werner Klingenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Robinson Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Patrick Gordon Wyatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba Non-Executive Director
Gerard A. Kisbey-Green Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDPLAT PLC-13.04%17
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.07%50 311
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.38%37 182
POLYUS-7.87%26 747
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.85%19 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.29%16 203