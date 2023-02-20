Advanced search
    GDP   GB00B0HCWM45

GOLDPLAT PLC

(GDP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:55:20 2023-02-20 am EST
9.250 GBX   -9.76%
06:00aGoldplat annual profit up but South Africa power outages hit new year
AN
02:06aEarnings Flash (GDP.L) GOLDPLAT Posts FY22 EPS GBP2.05
MT
02/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
Goldplat annual profit up but South Africa power outages hit new year

02/20/2023 | 06:00am EST
(Alliance News) - Goldplat PLC resumed trading on AIM in London on Monday after it released results for the financial year that ended on June 30, posting growth in profit and revenue.

Goldplat also released operating results for the second quarter of financial year 2023, with operating profit in South Africa plummeting due to ongoing electricity cuts.

Goldplat shares were down 9.3% at 9.25 pence each in London on Monday morning.

The South Africa and Ghana-focused mining services company said pretax profit in the financial year that ended on June 30, 2022 grew 60% to GBP5.8 million from GBP3.7 million in 2021. Revenue climbed 22% to GBP43.2 million from GBP35.4 million. Cost of sales increased 14% to GBP33.2 million from GBP29.2 million, while administrative expenses rose 38% to GBP2.3 million from GBP1.7 million.

Looking ahead, Goldplat said it plans to extend its asset portfolio to Brazil and it continues to focus on investing into research & development to identify different processing methods.

Chair Gerard Kemp said the threat posed by Covid "diminished significantly" during the past year but Russia's war in Ukraine "is posing a significant challenge to global supply chains and whilst Goldplat has no activities directly connected with Russia or Ukraine, the long-term effect of the conflict on the group is uncertain."

Goldplat also on Monday released operating results for the three months that ended December 31, the second quarter of financial year 2023. Operating profit at its Ghanaian operation increased slightly to GBP1.03 million from GBP1.01 million a year before.

However, operating profit in South Africa plummeted to GBP356,000 from GBP1.3 million due to electricity cuts by state-own power provider Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

Goldplat cautioned: "Whilst we cannot predict the level of electricity supply for the rest of the year, should the electricity cuts in South Africa continue at the current level, although we still expect to generate operating profits over the third quarter and the fourth quarter, we believe it is unlikely that we will be able to meet market expectations for the current financial year. We will keep the market updated with regard to the impact of the electricity supply and on the progress of our business generally."

Goldplat Chief Executive Officer Werner Klingenberg said: "Our solutions have always been flexible and unique, and I believe that the team will find a way to handle the impact of electricity cuts in South Africa, whilst reducing their impact on our results."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.06% 464.54 Real-time Quote.1.66%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.03% 2055.74 Real-time Quote.6.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 5.5121 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
GOLDPLAT PLC -9.76% 9.25 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.02% 153.17 Real-time Quote.0.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.62% 74.275 Delayed Quote.2.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 43,2 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,2 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 65,0%
Managers and Directors
Werner Klingenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ayanda Ntsho Group Financial Director
Gerard Kemp Non-Executive Chairman
Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba Non-Executive Director
Gerard A. Kisbey-Green Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDPLAT PLC0.00%21
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.77%36 052
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.76%29 343
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-11.08%21 031
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.69%19 085
POLYUS0.00%15 221