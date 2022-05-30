Goldplay Mining : Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statement

Goldplay Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars Notice of No Auditor Review These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Corporation. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3) (a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of Goldplay Mining Inc. are the responsibility of the Company's management and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal controls through an audit committee, which is comprised primarily of non-management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval. "Catalin Kilofliski" "Mihai Draguleasa" Catalin Kilofliski Mihai Draguleasa Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Vancouver, British Columbia May 30, 2022

Goldplay Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars) March 31 December 31 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,407,163 $ 2,637,587 Accounts receivable 53,275 46,183 Advances and prepaid expense 77,360 118,472 Total current assets 2,537,798 2,802,242 Long term deposits 87,339 64,760 Investment in and due from associates (Note 8) 452,853 339,699 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6) 258,733 236,730 $ 3,336,723 $ 3,443,431 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 118,066 148,714 Flow-through shares premium liability (Note 7) 198,067 199,884 316,133 348,598 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 4) 4,651,660 4,651,660 Subscriptions receipts (Note 4) 150,000 - Contributed surplus 464,068 378,281 Deficit (2,219,785) (1,916,487) Non Controlling Interest (25,353) (18,621) 3,020,590 3,094,833 $ 3,336,723 $ 3,443,431 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 9) These financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2022 and are signed on its behalf by: "Catalin Kilofliski" , Director "Andrew Marshall" , Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements. 3

Goldplay Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months For the three months ended March 31, 2022 ended March 31, 2021 EXPENSES Accounting and corporate secretarial fees (Note 5) $ 16,500 $ 15,000 Audit and tax fees 7,000 7,146 Consulting and due diligence 20,000 31,204 Legal fees - 59,287 Management (note 5) 25,752 37,500 Marketing 33,997 4,833 Share based compensation (Note 4, 5) 85,788 94,015 Shareholder communications and investor relations 17,075 10,237 Office and administration expenses 30,306 7,194 Exploration and evaluation (Note 6) 36,569 420 Regulatory, exchange listing and transfer agent fees 15,221 12,105 TOTAL EXPENSES 288,208 278,941 OTHER ITEMS Recovery of flow-through liability (Note 7) (1,817) - Management fee income (Note 8) (2,763) - Interest income (1,823) - Share of associates loss (Note 8) 28,225 - TOTAL OTHER ITEMS 21,822 - Net and comprehensive loss for the period $ 310,030 $ 278,941 Loss is attributable to: Owners of Goldplay $ 303,298 $ 278,941 Non Controlling Interest 6,732 $ - Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to owners of Goldplay $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 50,967,163 24,630,212 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements. 4