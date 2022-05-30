Goldplay Mining : Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statement

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars
Goldplay Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
2,407,163
$
2,637,587
Accounts receivable
53,275
46,183
Advances and prepaid expense
77,360
118,472
Total current assets
2,537,798
2,802,242
Long term deposits
87,339
64,760
Investment in and due from associates (Note 8)
452,853
339,699
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
258,733
236,730
$
3,336,723
$
3,443,431
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
118,066
148,714
Flow-through shares premium liability (Note 7)
198,067
199,884
316,133
348,598
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 4)
4,651,660
4,651,660
Subscriptions receipts (Note 4)
150,000
-
Contributed surplus
464,068
378,281
Deficit
(2,219,785)
(1,916,487)
Non Controlling Interest
(25,353)
(18,621)
3,020,590
3,094,833
$
3,336,723
$
3,443,431
Goldplay Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31, 2022
ended March 31, 2021
EXPENSES
Accounting and corporate secretarial fees (Note 5)
$
16,500
$
15,000
Audit and tax fees
7,000
7,146
Consulting and due diligence
20,000
31,204
Legal fees
-
59,287
Management (note 5)
25,752
37,500
Marketing
33,997
4,833
Share based compensation (Note 4, 5)
85,788
94,015
Shareholder communications and investor relations
17,075
10,237
Office and administration expenses
30,306
7,194
Exploration and evaluation (Note 6)
36,569
420
Regulatory, exchange listing and transfer agent fees
15,221
12,105
TOTAL EXPENSES
288,208
278,941
OTHER ITEMS
Recovery of flow-through liability (Note 7)
(1,817)
-
Management fee income (Note 8)
(2,763)
-
Interest income
(1,823)
-
Share of associates loss (Note 8)
28,225
-
TOTAL OTHER ITEMS
21,822
-
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
$
310,030
$
278,941
Loss is attributable to:
Owners of Goldplay
$
303,298
$
278,941
Non Controlling Interest
6,732
$
-
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to owners of Goldplay
$
0.01
$
0.01
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
50,967,163
24,630,212
Goldplay Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity