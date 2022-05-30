Log in
    AUC   CA38150M1095

GOLDPLAY MINING INC.

(AUC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 11:32:25 am EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
Goldplay Mining : Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statement

05/30/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Goldplay Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars

Notice of No Auditor Review

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Corporation. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3)

(a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of Goldplay Mining Inc. are the responsibility of the Company's management and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available.

Management has developed and maintains a system of internal controls to ensure that the Company's assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized and properly recorded, and financial information is reliable.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal controls through an audit committee, which is comprised primarily of non-management directors. The Audit Committee reviews the financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.

"Catalin Kilofliski"

"Mihai Draguleasa"

Catalin Kilofliski

Mihai Draguleasa

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

May 30, 2022

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31

December 31

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,407,163

$

2,637,587

Accounts receivable

53,275

46,183

Advances and prepaid expense

77,360

118,472

Total current assets

2,537,798

2,802,242

Long term deposits

87,339

64,760

Investment in and due from associates (Note 8)

452,853

339,699

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

258,733

236,730

$

3,336,723

$

3,443,431

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

118,066

148,714

Flow-through shares premium liability (Note 7)

198,067

199,884

316,133

348,598

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 4)

4,651,660

4,651,660

Subscriptions receipts (Note 4)

150,000

-

Contributed surplus

464,068

378,281

Deficit

(2,219,785)

(1,916,487)

Non Controlling Interest

(25,353)

(18,621)

3,020,590

3,094,833

$

3,336,723

$

3,443,431

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 9)

These financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:

"Catalin Kilofliski"

, Director

"Andrew Marshall"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

3

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31, 2022

ended March 31, 2021

EXPENSES

Accounting and corporate secretarial fees (Note 5)

$

16,500

$

15,000

Audit and tax fees

7,000

7,146

Consulting and due diligence

20,000

31,204

Legal fees

-

59,287

Management (note 5)

25,752

37,500

Marketing

33,997

4,833

Share based compensation (Note 4, 5)

85,788

94,015

Shareholder communications and investor relations

17,075

10,237

Office and administration expenses

30,306

7,194

Exploration and evaluation (Note 6)

36,569

420

Regulatory, exchange listing and transfer agent fees

15,221

12,105

TOTAL EXPENSES

288,208

278,941

OTHER ITEMS

Recovery of flow-through liability (Note 7)

(1,817)

-

Management fee income (Note 8)

(2,763)

-

Interest income

(1,823)

-

Share of associates loss (Note 8)

28,225

-

TOTAL OTHER ITEMS

21,822

-

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

310,030

$

278,941

Loss is attributable to:

Owners of Goldplay

$

303,298

$

278,941

Non Controlling Interest

6,732

$

-

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to owners of Goldplay

$

0.01

$

0.01

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

50,967,163

24,630,212

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

4

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Contributed

Subcriptions

Non

Shareholders'

Share Capital

Deficit

Controlling

Shares

Surplus

receipts

Interest

Equity

Balance at December 31, 2020

21,806,813

$

1,255,844

$

-

$

(572,099)

-

$

-

$

683,745

Private placements shares component (Note 4)

19,063,279

2,881,725

-

-

-

-

2,881,725

Warrant exercises (Note 4)

9,407,920

940,792

-

-

-

-

940,792

Share issuance costs (Note 4)

-

(144,068)

-

-

-

-

(144,068)

Share issuance cost - broker warrants (Note 4)

-

(145,068)

145,068

-

-

-

-

Shares issued for mineral properties (Notes 4, 6)

589,151

83,050

-

-

-

-

83,050

Shares issued for investments (Note 4, 6)

100,000

17,500

-

-

-

-

17,500

Share based compensation (Notes 4, 5)

-

-

233,213

-

-

-

233,213

Flow-through share premium liabilities (Note 4, 7)

-

(238,115)

-

-

-

-

(238,115)

Net and comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,344,388)

-

-

(1,344,388)

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(18,621)

(18,621)

-

Balance at December 31, 2021

50,967,163

$

4,651,660

$

378,281

$

(1,916,487)

$

$

(18,621)

$

3,094,833

Subscriptions receipts (Note 4)

-

-

-

-

150,000

-

150,000

Share based compensation (Note 4, 5)

-

-

85,788

-

-

-

85,788

Net and comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

(303,298)

-

-

(303,298)

Non controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

(6,732)

(6,732)

Balance at March 31, 2022

50,967,163

$

4,651,660

$

464,068

$

(2,219,785)

$

150,000

$

(25,353)

$

3,020,590

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Goldplay Mining Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 20:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
