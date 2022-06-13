Goldplay Mining : Signs $3.75M Letter of Agreement to JV Part of Its Portuguese Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Agreement (the "LOA") with Cullinan Metals Corp (CSE: CMT) ("Cullinan"), a copper focused public company, in regards to Goldplay's Borba 2 projects located in Portugal.

Terms of the Agreement

Cullinan can acquire 100% interest in the Borba 2 properties by making the following cash and share payments to Goldplay and incurring certain exploration expenditures over a 4 years period.

Date Cash Share Issuance in

$ Equiv. Aggregate of Work

Expenditures Upon signing the Definitive Agreement $50,000 60 days after regulatory approval $200,000 $250,000 NI 43-101 Report One Year Anniversary $75,000 $350,000 $0.2 Million Two Year Anniversary $100,000 $500,000 $0.3 Million Three Year Anniversary $150,000 $750,000 $0.5 Million Four Year Anniversary $175,000 $1,150,000 $0.5 Million Total $750,000 $3,000,000 $1.5 Million

Goldplay will retain a royalty interest of one percent (1%) net smelter returns ("NSR") from minerals mined and removed by Commercial Production from any mine located on the Property. One-half percent (0.5%) of the royalty interest can be purchased at any time for $500,000 CAD.

Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO stated: "We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with a group of very successful mining entrepreneurs and move forward some of our Portuguese projects in a way that generates significant value for our shareholders with no dilution, while maintaining the ability to participate in the project's upside, through Goldplay's future equity position in Cullinan. This transaction represents the first step in our strategy to focus our own resources only on certain key assets, while finding partners to advance some of our other projects. "

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

