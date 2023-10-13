GoldQuest Mining Corp.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INTRODUCTION

This Interim Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights (the "Interim MD&A") has been prepared to provide material updates and analysis of the business operations, financial condition, financial performance, cash flows, liquidity, and capital resources of GoldQuest Mining Corp. and its subsidiaries ("GoldQuest" or the "Company").

Effective with the first interim quarter of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, the Company adopted the option under Section 2.2.1 of National Instrument 51-102F1 to provide the Interim MD&A disclosure under the "Quarterly Highlights" regime set out in that section of the instrument.

The following Interim MD&A as of May 26, 2023, should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company and the notes relating thereto, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which are prepared in accordance with international Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. All financial amounts are stated in Canadian currency unless stated otherwise. Additional information relating to the Company is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF INDICATED AND INFERRED RESOURCES

The terms "Indicated" and "Inferred" Resources are used herein. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

OVERVIEW

GoldQuest is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with projects in the Dominican Republic. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin under the symbol M1W. GoldQuest operates through its wholly-owned British Virgin Island subsidiary, GoldQuest Mining (BVI) Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GoldQuest Dominicana SRL, which is domiciled in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest commenced exploration activities in the Dominican Republic in 2001 and has focused on its portfolio of gold-copper projects located within the Tireo Formation in the western portion of the Dominican Republic.

The Company holds 19 exploration permits (granted or under application) and one exploitation permit (under application) concessions in the Dominican Republic. These concessions are grouped into the following districts:

San Juan District , including Romero (exploitation permit under application), Jenigbre-II (Jenigbre), Valentin-II, Loma Los Comios (actual Loma Los Limones), Loma Cachimbo-II (Loma Viejo Pedro), Los Gajitos and Los Lechones (together actual Alto de Los Chivos), Descansadero (actual Gajo La Guama), Tocon de Pino-II, Las Tres Veredas (actual Palo de La rosa), Piedra Dura-II, Tachuela Fase-II (formerly La Fortuna), La Guinea, Toribio (actual Arroyo La Vaca) concessions

(collectively referred to as the "Tireo Property").

, including Monte Verraco (formerly Loma Oculta) and La Rabona concessions. Regional Exploration , including Loma El Catey, Loma La Damajagua, Hoyo Prieto-II and Recodo concessions.

The Tireo Property in the San Juan District and the Monte Verraco Property (formerly Loma Oculta) in the Jarabacoa District are the Company's material properties.

