Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Goldrea Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GORAF   CA3814282008

GOLDREA RESOURCES CORP.

(GORAF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/04 01:13:31 pm EDT
0.0262 USD   +15.42%
01:02pGOLDREA RESOURCES : Acquires Mineral Tenure in Golden Triangle, BC
PU
05/04GOLDREA RESOURCES : announces Private Placements; Plans work program in Golden Triangle
PU
05/03Goldrea Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.12 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldrea Resources : Acquires Mineral Tenure in Golden Triangle, BC

05/09/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 9, 2022 - Vancouver, British Columbia CSE:GOR, Frankfurt:GOJ, Pink Sheets:GORAF

Goldrea Resources Corp. ("Goldrea" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired an undivided 100% interest in a mineral tenure in northern British Columbia. The Link Property consists of one map-designated claim cell covering 70.9 hectares, and is located approximately one kilometer from the west side of the Company's Cannonball Property. Consideration for the Link Property consists of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, subject to a four-month hold period.

Jim Elbert, President and CEO states, "The Link Property is a relatively small but strategic acquisition, which illustrates Goldrea's continued interest of increasing our footprint in what we believe to be the Company's premier location in the prolific Golden Triangle of BC. As the drilling season approaches, our expanding interests remain in proximity to our flagship Cannonball Property and the Adrian. It is an exciting time of growth in Goldrea Resources' history, and our team's anticipation runs high, backed by the excellent results in our gold/copper targets development to date."

For more information, please contact:

James Elbert, President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 559-7230
Email: jelbert@goldrea.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Goldrea Resources Corp. published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 17:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDREA RESOURCES CORP.
01:02pGOLDREA RESOURCES : Acquires Mineral Tenure in Golden Triangle, BC
PU
05/04GOLDREA RESOURCES : announces Private Placements; Plans work program in Golden Triangle
PU
05/03Goldrea Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.12 million in fundin..
CI
03/30Goldrea Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
03/17Goldrea Resources Corp. Sample Results Confirm High Gold Values at Cannonball Property ..
CI
03/07GOLDREA RESOURCES : Sample Results Confirm High Gold Values at Cannonball Property in Gold..
PU
2021Goldrea Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended October 31..
CI
2021Goldrea Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
2021Goldrea's 3DIP Survey Identifies Second Porphyry Copper Target at Cannonball Property
PU
2021Goldrea Resources Corp. Identifies New Copper Target and Expand Porphyry Copper Potenti..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,64 M -0,50 M -0,50 M
Net cash 2021 0,24 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,63 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart GOLDREA RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Goldrea Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Elbert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole Wood Chief Financial Officer
Larry W. Reaugh Independent Director
John Abu-Ulba Independent Director
Allan Eratie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDREA RESOURCES CORP.0.00%2
NEWMONT CORPORATION17.49%57 413
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION20.08%40 050
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS3.14%27 077
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.98%26 423
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.81%19 952