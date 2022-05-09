Goldrea Resources : Acquires Mineral Tenure in Golden Triangle, BC

May 9, 2022 - Vancouver, British Columbia CSE:GOR, Frankfurt:GOJ, Pink Sheets:GORAF

Goldrea Resources Corp. ("Goldrea" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired an undivided 100% interest in a mineral tenure in northern British Columbia. The Link Property consists of one map-designated claim cell covering 70.9 hectares, and is located approximately one kilometer from the west side of the Company's Cannonball Property. Consideration for the Link Property consists of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, subject to a four-month hold period.

Jim Elbert, President and CEO states, "The Link Property is a relatively small but strategic acquisition, which illustrates Goldrea's continued interest of increasing our footprint in what we believe to be the Company's premier location in the prolific Golden Triangle of BC. As the drilling season approaches, our expanding interests remain in proximity to our flagship Cannonball Property and the Adrian. It is an exciting time of growth in Goldrea Resources' history, and our team's anticipation runs high, backed by the excellent results in our gold/copper targets development to date."

For more information, please contact:

James Elbert, President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 559-7230

Email: jelbert@goldrea.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.