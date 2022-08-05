Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Goldrich Mining Company
  News
  Summary
    GRMC   US3814311052

GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY

(GRMC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:53 2022-07-20 pm EDT
0.0325 USD   -.--%
Goldrich Mining : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers - Form 8-K

08/05/2022

08/05/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report: August 5, 2022

(Date of earliest event reported)

GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Commission File Number: 001-06412

_____________________________________

Alaska
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) 		91-0742812
(IRS Employer Identification No.)

2525 E. 29th Ave.Ste. 10B-160

Spokane, Washington99223

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(509)535-7367

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

oWritten communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

oSoliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

oPre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

oPre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Item 5.02(b) Departure of Directors or Principal Officers

Goldrich Mining Company (the "Registrant") announces that Mr. Garrick Mendham has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, to focus on other business interests. Stated Goldrich President and CEO Mr. William Schara: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Mendham for his years of service and devotion to the Company. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY

(Registrant)

Dated: August 4, 2022 By:

/s/ William V. Schara

William V. Schara Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Goldrich Mining Company published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 17:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,76 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,13 M 6,13 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Goldrich Mining Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William V. Schara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Riley Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William Orchow Chairman
Michael G. Rasmussen Independent Director
Garrick A. Mendham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY0.00%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION-28.41%35 938
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.63%27 951
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-19.82%19 932
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 505
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.97%15 263