Goldrich Mining : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers - Form 8-K

Date of Report: August 5, 2022

GOLDRICH MINING COMPANY

Commission File Number: 001-06412

Item 5.02(b) Departure of Directors or Principal Officers

Goldrich Mining Company (the "Registrant") announces that Mr. Garrick Mendham has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, to focus on other business interests. Stated Goldrich President and CEO Mr. William Schara: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Mendham for his years of service and devotion to the Company. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.