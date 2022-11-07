Goldshore Resources Inc: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Goldshore Resources Inc (TSXV: GSHR) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Goldshore Resources Inc management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 01:45pm CET on November 19th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/.

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc.: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Goldshore Resources Inc

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00F)Goldshore is an emerging well-financed junior gold developer, who acquired the Moss Lake Gold Project (Ontario, Canada) from Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. In January 2021. The Moss Lake Project has a historical resource of c.1.5M oz Indicated and c.2.5M oz. Inferred and is conducting an extensive exploration strategy, including a 100,000m drilling program. As well, The Moss Lake Project has a historical copper mine (North Coldstream Mine) on its land package (operated by Noranda/Xstrata – 1954-1992), and significant other copper/gold targets to be tested going forward. Goldshore’s Moss Lake Project holds a large land package in North-western Ontario. The project displays significant resource potential, as Goldshore takes the project through its next stages of exploration and development, towards an updated mineral resource estimation (MRE) in Q4 2022; followed by updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in Q1 2023 and visibility towards feasibility study (FS) thereafter.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt - one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

