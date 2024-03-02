Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Eagle Mountain Gold Project, Guyana" effective January 16, 2024 and dated March 1, 2024 (the "Technical Report") for the Company's 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project (the "Project") in Guyana, South America. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its January 16, 2024 news release announcing the results of the preliminary economic assessment. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the January 16, 2024 news release.

The Technical Report is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

