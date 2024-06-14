Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") announces today that it has postponed by one week the Company's special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of securityholders of the Company (the "Securityholders") that was originally scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2024 to Friday, June 21, 2024. At the Special Meeting, Securityholders will be asked to approve the arrangement between Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako") and Goldsource, whereby Mako will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Goldsource by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (see news release dated March 26, 2024) (the "Arrangement").

As detailed in Mako's news release dated June 13, 2024, Mako has filed an amended NI 43-101 technical report (the "Amended Technical Report") for the San Albino Project to provide added disclosures to address comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a technical disclosure review. Of note, the mineral resource estimates for the San Albino and Las Conchitas deposits are unaffected by this review. The additional disclosures set out in sections 16-21 of the Amended Technical Report provide further detail in respect of the San Albino mining and recovery methods, mine infrastructure, market studies, environmental studies, and capital and operating costs. Goldsource's financial advisor, SCP Resource Finance LP, has confirmed that the additional information contained in the Amended Technical Report does not affect its fairness opinion dated March 25, 2024 rendered on the Arrangement. Goldsource does not believe the added disclosures will be material to the Arrangement. The Company has, however, elected to postpone the Special Meeting by one week in order to provide Securityholders with sufficient time to review the added disclosures in the Amended Technical Report when available on Mako's website (www.makominingcorp.com) as well as under Mako's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Special Meeting will now take place on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) at 501-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3P1. In connection with the postponement, proxies must now be received by Computershare by Wednesday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time). For additional Meeting details please visit Goldsource's Special Meeting page at goldsourcemines.com/investors/sm/.

Due to the postponement of the Special Meeting, the court hearing which is required as part of the Arrangement process is also being postponed by one week. The hearing on the application for the final order is now expected to take place on June 26, 2024 at 9:45 a.m. (Vancouver Time) at the Courthouse located at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. Anyone who wishes to appear or be represented at that hearing must file and serve a response to the petition no later than 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on June 24, 2024.

Preliminary Voting Results to Date

Goldsource is pleased to announce that as of June 13, 2024, over 97% of shares voted by proxies received to date have been in favour of the Arrangement with Mako.

Securityholder Questions and Assistance

Full details of the proposed Arrangement and voting instructions are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2024 and related proxy materials in respect of the special meeting of Securityholders.

Goldsource Securityholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Goldsource's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for securityholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for securityholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

Steve Parsons

Chief Executive Officer

Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.

Contact: Steve Parsons, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760

Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313

Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)

Email: info@goldsourcemines.com

Website: www.goldsourcemines.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212949