Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Goldsource Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXS   CA38153U8840

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

(GXS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:37 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.4650 CAD   +2.20%
05:58pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Gxs 2022 q2- mda
PU
05:48pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Gxs 2022 q2 - fs
PU
08/04Goldsource Announces Upgrade to OTCQX
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldsource Mines : GXS 2022 Q2 - FS

08/24/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(Unaudited ‐ Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Goldsource Mines Inc. ("the Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

7

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

8 - 17

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED ‐ EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

AS AT

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,119,941

$

8,410,211

Amounts receivable

13,784

22,098

Prepaid expenses and other

342,669

237,293

Total current assets

5,476,394

8,669,602

Non‐current assets

Deposits (note 3)

268,557

264,243

Rent deposit

8,900

39,774

Mineral property (note 3)

6,624,821

6,624,821

Property, plant and equipment (note 4)

779,021

841,165

Total non‐current assets

7,681,299

7,770,003

TOTAL ASSETS

$

13,157,693

$

16,439,605

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)

$

393,272

$

546,876

Lease liability (note 8)

28,340

55,021

Total current liabilities

421,612

601,897

Non‐current liabilities

Rehabilitation provision (note 5)

493,721

409,234

Total liabilities

915,333

1,011,131

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock (note 7)

83,508,886

83,508,886

Reserves (note 7)

7,573,667

7,733,954

Deficit

(78,840,193)

(75,814,366)

Total shareholders' equity

12,242,360

15,428,474

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

13,157,693

$

16,439,605

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Subsequent Events (note 12)

Approved by the Board and authorized for issue on August 24, 2022.

"Ioannis Tsitos"

"Graham C. Thody"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED ‐ EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

Three months ended

Six months ended

2022

2021

2022

2021

Accretion (note 5)

$

5,806

$

11,785

$

10,934

$

16,257

Depreciation (note 4)

9,797

9,463

19,590

18,926

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 3)

1,103,936

1,758,949

2,482,150

3,446,701

Foreign exchange gain

(118,090)

(162,030)

(50,883)

(106,282)

General and administrative expenses

41,175

53,765

80,314

83,966

Interest expense (note 8)

1,460

3,691

3,516

7,881

Interest income

(10,144)

(5,182)

(15,495)

(12,967)

Legal settlement (note 9)

84,337

Loss on change in rehabilitation provision (note 5)

52,414

16,512

73,553

28,070

Marketing

77,507

68,387

109,668

91,579

Professional fees (note 6)

37,763

62,669

55,474

81,539

Remuneration (note 6)

165,706

140,667

332,956

309,212

Share‐based compensation (note 7)

11,019

16,595

22,820

34,034

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,378,349)

$

(1,975,271)

$

(3,208,934)

$

(3,998,916)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.03)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.09)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

52,289,680

45,932,043

52,289,680

43,198,161

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GoldSource Mines Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
05:58pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Gxs 2022 q2- mda
PU
05:48pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Gxs 2022 q2 - fs
PU
08/04Goldsource Announces Upgrade to OTCQX
AQ
08/02GOLDSOURCE MINES : Engages Investor Relations Consultant
PU
08/02OTC Markets Group Welcomes Goldsource Mines Inc. to OTCQX
AQ
06/21Goldsource Announces 2022 AGM Results
AQ
05/26Goldsource Mines Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/24Goldsource Mines Inc. Announces Filing of Ni 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Moun..
CI
05/24GOLDSOURCE MINES : Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Mountain P..
PU
04/27GOLDSOURCE MINES : Gxs 2021 mda
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 18,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldsource Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve Parsons Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Tsitos President & Director
Kimberly Newsome Vice President-Finance
Nathan Eric Fier Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Graham Campbell Thody Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.-47.09%18
NEWMONT CORPORATION-28.17%35 358
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.72%28 708
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-15.41%20 476
POLYUS-35.94%18 834
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.42%14 694