Goldsource Mines : GXS 2022 Q2 - FS

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Goldsource Mines Inc. ("the Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.