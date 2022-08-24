Goldsource Mines : GXS 2022 Q2 - FS

The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Goldsource Mines Inc. ("the Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
7
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
8 - 17
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED ‐ EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
AS AT
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,119,941
$
8,410,211
Amounts receivable
13,784
22,098
Prepaid expenses and other
342,669
237,293
Total current assets
5,476,394
8,669,602
Non‐current assets
Deposits (note 3)
268,557
264,243
Rent deposit
8,900
39,774
Mineral property (note 3)
6,624,821
6,624,821
Property, plant and equipment (note 4)
779,021
841,165
Total non‐current assets
7,681,299
7,770,003
TOTAL ASSETS
$
13,157,693
$
16,439,605
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)
$
393,272
$
546,876
Lease liability (note 8)
28,340
55,021
Total current liabilities
421,612
601,897
Non‐current liabilities
Rehabilitation provision (note 5)
493,721
409,234
Total liabilities
915,333
1,011,131
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock (note 7)
83,508,886
83,508,886
Reserves (note 7)
7,573,667
7,733,954
Deficit
(78,840,193)
(75,814,366)
Total shareholders' equity
12,242,360
15,428,474
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
13,157,693
$
16,439,605
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Subsequent Events (note 12)
Approved by the Board and authorized for issue on August 24, 2022.
"Ioannis Tsitos"
"Graham C. Thody"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED ‐ EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Accretion (note 5)
$
5,806
$
11,785
$
10,934
$
16,257
Depreciation (note 4)
9,797
9,463
19,590
18,926
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 3)
1,103,936
1,758,949
2,482,150
3,446,701
Foreign exchange gain
(118,090)
(162,030)
(50,883)
(106,282)
General and administrative expenses
41,175
53,765
80,314
83,966
Interest expense (note 8)
1,460
3,691
3,516
7,881
Interest income
(10,144)
(5,182)
(15,495)
(12,967)
Legal settlement (note 9)
‐
‐
84,337
‐
Loss on change in rehabilitation provision (note 5)
52,414
16,512
73,553
28,070
Marketing
77,507
68,387
109,668
91,579
Professional fees (note 6)
37,763
62,669
55,474
81,539
Remuneration (note 6)
165,706
140,667
332,956
309,212
Share‐based compensation (note 7)
11,019
16,595
22,820
34,034
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,378,349)
$
(1,975,271)
$
(3,208,934)
$
(3,998,916)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.03)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
52,289,680
45,932,043
52,289,680
43,198,161
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GoldSource Mines Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:47:01 UTC.