Goldsource Mines Inc. is a Canada-based resource company, which is engaged in exploration activities. The Company is focused on the Eagle Mountain Gold Project (Eagle Mountain) for which it has a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Prospecting License (EMPL) and the Kilroy Mining Permit (collectively, the Property). The Property is located approximately seven kilometers (km) south of Mahdia Township (population approximately 3000). Mahdia Township can be accessed by road from Georgetown, a driving distance of approximately 325 km, or via air by a commercial flight. The Property consists of an area of approximately 5,050 hectares (ha) (12,480 acres) in central Guyana, South America. 4,784 hectares (11,820 acres) of the Eagle Mountain Property relate to the EMPL while 266 ha (660 acres) relate to the Medium Scale Mining Permit held by Kilroy Mining Inc. (Kilroy), on which the Company has a long-term lease with a 2% net smelter return royalty.

Sector Gold