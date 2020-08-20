GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. to Apply Machine Learning on Tanzanian Greenstone Belt

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2020) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (the "Company" or "GoldSpot") has been engaged by Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo") to apply machine learning and its proprietary expertise to identify new exploration targets on Tembo's flagship project in the Sukumaland Greenstone Belt, located in Tanzania. In its analysis, GoldSpot will work with Tembo's technical team to analyze all available geological and remote sensing data to explore the potential for gold mineralization local to the properties.

Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot, said:

"An AI-company is only as strong as its people, and GoldSpot has built an arsenal of the brightest minds to have ever bridged the gap between geoscience and data science. Due to our technological expertise and success cases, we have been inundated with engagement requests and have the luxury of picking the best explorers with the highest potential to work with. We are excited to bring our big data solution to Tanzania and the Sukumaland Greenstone Belt."

David Scott, President and CEO of Tembo Gold, commented: "We are very pleased to have engaged the services of GoldSpot Discoveries to assist in our planned exploration activity on the prospective Tembo project. Having reviewed the work done to date, the strong multidisciplinary GoldSpot team endorsed the project and will for the next 18-24 months be reviewing, reinterpreting and processing our data in close cooperation with our team, with a view to generating new targets, prioritising these and those on which we have already conducted drilling. We are eagerly anticipating the commencement of this work."

GoldSpot will help delineate drill-ready targets for orogenic gold mineralization, as well as identify prospective areas regionally. GoldSpot's subject matter experts will homogenize, integrate, process and interpret exploration datasets such as mapped or logged lithology, geophysics, surface and downhole geochemistry, and structural data. These interpreted and derived products will be used as input layers to GoldSpot's proprietary AI (machine learning) techniques, which will then be validated by our team of expert geoscientists, in collaboration with Tembo's technical team.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) is a technology and investment company that leverages machine learning to reduce capital risk while working to increase efficiency and success rates in resource exploration and investment. GoldSpot Discoveries combines proprietary technology with traditional domain expertise, offering a front-to-back service solution to its partners, and in some cases, capital to kickstart exploration programs. GoldSpot's solutions target big data problems, making full use of historically unutilized data to better comprehend resource property potential.

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo Gold Crop (TSXV: TEM) is a Canadian publicly-listed mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project which is located adjacent to African Barrick's 14Moz Bulyanhulu Gold Mine in the prolific Lake Victoria Greenstone belt in Tanzania. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of world-class gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa.

The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

