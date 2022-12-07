Advanced search
    GDM   CA38153W5000

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC.

(GDM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:28 2022-11-30 pm EST
0.0550 CAD   -.--%
Goldstar Announces Closing of Acquisition of Claims

12/07/2022 | 05:17pm EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that, following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has completed the mining claims purchase transaction previously announced on November 17, 2022. At closing, the Corporation paid $25,000 plus applicable taxes and issued 500,000 common shares to acquire a 100% interest in two mining claims. The common shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier
Chairman
Telephone: 514-284-3663
dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,24 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net Debt 2021 0,12 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,50 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,4%
Managers and Directors
David P. Crevier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Perron President & Director
Jonathan Federico Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Benedict Butrenchuk Independent Director
Danielle Giovenazzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC.-15.38%1
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-7.84%54 972
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.38%47 051
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%40 580
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.27%11 652
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.60%9 684