Goldstar Minerals Inc. is a Canada-based natural resource exploration and development company. The Company is focused on developing deposits that contain gold and technology metals in mining jurisdictions in Canada. It holds five mining properties, which include Anctil Property, Nemenjiche Property, Fortune Property, and Panache North Property located in the Province of Quebec, and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland. The Anctil Property consists of a total of approximately 114 claims, covering an area of 6,363 hectares (ha). The Nemenjiche Property consists of a total of about 72 claims, covering an area of 4,030 ha. The Fortune Property comprises a 100% interest in a total of 101 claims covering approximately 5,714 ha. The Panache North Property comprises a 100% interest in a total of four claims covering approximately 225 ha. The Prince Property comprises a 100% interest in a total of two licenses covering approximately 125 ha, located in Newfoundland.