Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Goldstar Minerals Inc.    GDM   CA38153W2031

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC.

(GDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldstar Minerals : begins initial prospecting at its Nemenjiche property in Québec, Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 11:15am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

For Immediate Release

Goldstar begins initial prospecting at its Nemenjiche property in

Québec, Canada

Montréal, Québec - September 16, 2020 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("Goldstar" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:GDM) is pleased to announce that it has begun prospecting work on its Nemenjiche property in the Chibougamau area.

The Nemenjiche property is located approximately 15 km east of the Nelligan Project, where an inferred resource of 3.2 million ounces of gold, totaling 96,990,000 tonnes averaging 1.02 grams per tonne was announced (NI-43-101 Technical Report and Initial Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Iamgold Inc., October 2019).

The prospecting campaign will cover a target area approximately 6 square kilometres, stretching on both sides of the presumed position of the Druillettes syncline. The team has been mobilized and has begun executing a systematic grid for detailed mapping and sampling of outcrops. Samples gathered will be sent for assays at the end of the five-week campaign.

David Crevier, Chairman and CEO of Goldstar states "The regional understanding of mineralization controls has been greatly advanced with the Nelligan discovery and this new understanding will be applied in our efforts on the Nemenjiche project. This first part of the campaign which will extend to the end of the year will guide our efforts in the new year."

Next steps

The exploration team will also prepare and design a detailed prospecting program for the Anctil property and airborne surveys for both the Nemenjiche and Anctil properties.

Corporate presentation

The Corporation's corporate presentation is available at the following:

https://www.goldstarminerals.com/documents/en/2020/corporate_presentation.pdf

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a consultant of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-284-3663dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Goldstar Minerals Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 15:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC.
11:15aGOLDSTAR MINERALS : begins initial prospecting at its Nemenjiche property in Qué..
PU
08/24GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Extends Private Placement
AQ
08/21GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Extends Private Placement
PU
08/20GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Amends Terms of Private Placement and Debt Settlement pursua..
PU
07/14GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Announces Management and Board Changes
PU
07/14GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Announces Management and Board Changes
AQ
07/09GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Announces Private Placement, Share Consolidation, and Debt S..
PU
05/08GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Announces Filings Update
PU
04/24GOLDSTAR MINERALS : Announces Filings Update
AQ
2019GOLDSTAR MINERALS : completes its diamond drilling program on its Lake George Pr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,42 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net Debt 2019 0,34 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,33 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldstar Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Crevier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Perron President & Director
Ercan Ugur Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Benedict Butrenchuk Independent Director
Jonathan Federico Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC.33.33%3
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.66%41 255
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.32%36 559
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.25.08%23 831
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-8.38%12 103
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.1.52%9 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group