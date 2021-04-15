Goldstar Minerals : MD&A 04/15/2021 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2020 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") was prepared as at April 15, 2021 and provides a discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. References to the first, second, third and fourth quarters refer to the three months ended March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of the respective years. Goldstar is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol "GDM". All amounts included in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified. The Company's public filings can be reviewed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). Benoit Moreau P.Eng., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this MD&A. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION The information presented contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. Forward- looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration; costs of exploration; metal prices and demand for materials; capital expenditures; success of exploration and development activities; permitting time lines and permitting, mining or processing issues; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; and title disputes or claims. Generally, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate",, "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, unexpected events during operations; variations in ore grade; risks inherent in the mining industry; delay or failure to receive board approvals; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; risks relating to international operations; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic valuations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. Investors are advised that National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators requires that each category of mineral reserves and mineral resources be reported separately. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. THE COMPANY Goldstar Minerals Inc. is a public Canadian natural resource exploration and development company. The Company is focused on developing deposits that contain gold and technology metals in leading mining jurisdictions in Canada. The Company holds seven mining properties, these being the Lake George Property and the Victoria Lake Property located in the Province of New Brunswick, the Anctil Property, Nemenjiche Property, Fortune Property, and Panache North Property located in the Province of Québec, and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland. OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK An outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a major global health crisis which continues to have impacts on the global economy and the financial markets at the date of completion of the financial statements. These events are likely to cause significant changes to the assets or liabilities in the coming year or to have a significant impact on future operations. Following these events, the Company has taken and will continue to take action to minimize the impact. However, it is impossible to determine the financial implications of these events for the moment. The Company is currently not able to access its properties in New Brunswick due to travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Company will focus on its Quebec properties in the interim. On September 3, 2020, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement financing. The Company issued a total of 4,666,663 units at a price of $0.15 per unit and 3,000,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,300,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 until September 2, 2023. At closing, in respect to the subscriptions of units, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $34,839 and issued finder's warrants exercisable to acquire 232,261 units at a price of $0.15 per unit until September 2, 2023. The Company accounted for these compensation warrants by using the Black- Scholes pricing model. At the date of the grant, the weighted average fair value of warrants granted was $0.15238 per warrant for a total value of $35,392. At Closing, in respect to the subscriptions of flow-through shares, the Company issued 178,000 finders' units, each comprised of one common share and one warrant exercisable to acquire 178,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share until September 2, 2023. The fair value of the compensation warrants is calculated by using the Black-Scholes pricing model. At the date of the grant, the weighted average fair value of the common shares was $0.05532 per share for a total value of $9,846, and the weighted average fair value of the warrants granted was $0.14468 per warrant for a total value of $25,754. The proceeds raised from the issue of units were used to retire trade payables, fund an option payment on the Anctil and Nemenjiche properties located in the province of Québec, and cover administrative overhead. The proceeds from the flow-through shares are being used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on the Anctil and Nemenjiche properties. 1 GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. The Company completed a prospecting campaign on both the Anctil and Nemenjiche properties stretching on both sides of the presumed position of the Druillettes syncline. In addition, the Company completed an airborne geophysics survey on both the Anctil and Nemenjiche properties. A total of 1,095 line kilometres were flown, 517 line kilometres for Anctil and 578 line kilometres for Nemenjiche. On December 7, 2020, the Company entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Claimhunt Inc. with respect to the Fortune, Panache North, and Prince properties for the acquisition of 100% interest in the properties. In consideration for these properties, the Company paid $30,000 cash and issued 200,000 common shares at a price of $0.02 per share. In March 2021, the Company has applied for and has received an additional $20,000 under the Canada Emergency Business Account. The Company will use these funds for working capital purposes LAKE GEORGE PROPERTY: Location and Status The Lake George Property consists of a total of 199 claims and is located approximately 40 km west of Fredericton, New Brunswick. The Property is adjacent to the past producing Lake George antimony mine and is close to existing infrastructure. The Property comprises a 100% interest in 153 claims covering approximately 3,298 hectares (32.98 km²) which were acquired by staking, and an option on 46 claims (the "Optioned Property") pursuant to the Option Agreement described below. On February 6, 2014 the Company entered into a Mineral Option and Sale Agreement (‟Option Agreement") with Charles Morrissy ("Morrissy") to acquire a 90% interest in 46 claims covering an area of 918 hectares (9.18 km²). To date Morrissy has received cash payments of $375,000 and 1,600,000 shares of Goldstar. Under the Option Agreement, as amended, in order to complete the acquisition of a 90% interest in the Optioned Property, Goldstar owes Morrissy $200,000 payable in two installments of $100,000 on March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022. As discussed under "Overview and Outlook", the Company is currently not able to access its properties in New Brunswick due to travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the Option Agreement the Company can increase its interest in the Optioned Property to 95% by a further payment of $1,000,000 upon Commercial Production, and to 100% by an additional payment of $2,000,000 to be made 24 months following Commercial Production. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and not having access to the property in 2020, the Company has decided, as at December 31, 2020, to not renew the claims and the Option Agreement coming to terms on March 31, 2021; therefore a write-off totaling $2,436,159 was recorded in 2020. VICTORIA LAKE PROPERTY: Location and Status The Victoria Lake property consists of a total of 214 claims. The property comprises a 100% interest in 166 claims covering approximately 3,764 hectares (37.64 km2) which were acquired by staking, and an option on 48 claims (the "Optioned Property") pursuant to the Option Agreement described below. On April 14, 2017, the Company entered into a Mineral Option and Sale Agreement ("Option Agreement") with Campfire Resources Ltd and Southfield Resources Ltd (the "Owners") with respect to the Victoria Lake Property, consisting of 48 claims and covering an area of 1,089 hectares (10.89 km2). 2 GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. The Optioned Property is located within the Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in New Brunswick at approximately 50 km south of Fredericton. The Option Agreement provides for the acquisition of an undivided interest of 100% in the Optioned Property. To date, the Owners have received cash payments of $90,000. Under the Option Agreement, as amended, in order to complete the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Optioned Property, Goldstar owes the Owners $160,000 payable in three installments of $50,000, $50,000, and $60,000 on March 31, 2021, July 15, 2021 and July 15, 2022. As discussed under "Overview and Outlook", the Company is currently not able to access its properties in New Brunswick due to travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon exercise of the option, Goldstar shall grant to the Owners a net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of 2% from production derived from the Property of which 50% of royalties can be purchased back by Goldstar at any time by paying to the Owners the amount of $1,000,000. Until the option is exercised, the Company shall solely fund any exploration expenditures on the Optioned Property. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and not having access to the property in 2020, the Company has decided, as at December 31, 2020, to not renew the claims and the Option Agreement coming to terms on March 31, 2021; therefore a write-off totaling $216,789 was recorded in 2020. ANCTIL AND NEMENJICHE OPTION AGREEMENT: On December 10, 2019, the Company entered into a Mineral Option and Purchase Agreement ("Option Agreement") with Les Ressources Tectonic Inc. (the "Owner") with respect to the Anctil and Nemenjiche Properties (the "Optioned Properties"). The Option Agreement provides for the acquisition of an undivided interest of 100% in the Optioned Properties by paying the Owner in the aggregate an amount of $570,000 in cash payments and by incurring in the aggregate an amount of $2,200,000 in exploration expenditures over a three-year period, according to the following schedule. To date, the Owner has received cash payments of $150,000 and the Company has incurred its minimum commitment of $300,000 of exploration expenditures. Date Cash Payments Exploration expenditures to be incurred February 15, 2020 $50,000 - December 10, 2020 $100,000 $300,000 December 10, 2021 $120,000 $700,000 December 10, 2022 $300,000 $1,200,000 Total $570,000 $2,200,000 Upon exercise of the Option, Goldstar shall grant to the Owner a net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of 2% from production derived from the Properties of which royalty 100% can be purchased back by Goldstar for cancelation at any time by paying to the Owner the amount of $5,000,000. Until the Option Agreement is exercised or terminated, Goldstar shall solely fund any exploration expenditures on the Properties. 3 GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ANCTIL PROPERTY: The Anctil property consists of a total of 66 claims. The property comprises a 100% interest in 35 claims covering approximately 1,953 hectares (19.53 km2) which were acquired by staking, and an option on 31 claims (the "Optioned Properties") pursuant to the Option Agreement described above, covering an area of approximately 1,731 hectares (17.31 km2). As per the Option Agreement, since the staked claims were staked within 5 km of the Optioned Properties, these claims are subject to the agreement. The Company completed a detailed lithogeochemical survey and mapping work on the Anctil property. The prospecting campaign covered a target area of approximately 5 square kilometers. Mapping and detailed outcrop sampling was conducted systematically. This field work confirmed the presence of several structures including northeast trending faults and mostly east-west shear zones. Sulfide mineralization was found associated with some of the structures. Prospecting efforts have resulted in 144 samples being collected and sent for gold assay. Assay results returned fifteen (15) outcrop samples that returned anomalous values up to 128 ppb Au (0.13 g/t Au) as shown in the following table: Range of values(ppb Au)* Number of Anomalous samples 10-19 7 20-29 3 30-39 1 >40 4 *Analyses were performed by AGAT Laboratories on 50 g charge sample using Fire Assay with an AAS finish Most of these anomalous samples were gathered several hundred meters south of an altered tonalite intrusion intersected by historical drilling. The prospecting campaign outlined a new target area of approximately 1 kilometer long by 0.8 kilometer wide south of Anctil Lake. This target area, where almost no drilling was performed in the past, is open both to the west and the east, and additional prospecting would be needed to confirm its extent. Historical drilling done in 1987 by Argentex Resource Exploration Corp., returned in hole LA-87-6 values of up to 3.5 g/t Au over 0.9 m between 101.6 and 102.5 m and up to 36.1 g/t Au over 0.9 m from 127.9 to 128.8 m in the surrounding host rocks consisting of mafic and felsic volcanic rocks, less than 25 meters away from the altered tonalite and host rocks contact. Hole LA-87-6 is reported to have a total length of 134 m and is believed to have tested the northern edge of the new target area that extends a few hundred meters to the south. The Company cautions that these gold values are historical in nature and, thus, not NI 43-101 compliant. In addition, these values may not be representative of the mineralization that may be present on the property. The Company completed a detailed airborne geophysics survey. The airborne campaign flew 517 line kilometres. The survey was helicopter borne VTEM and included horizontal magnetic gradiometer. VTEM is a very useful and high-accuracy technology for mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity. Potential shear-hosted gold targets that are structurally controlled and marked by magnetic lows can be successfully identified by the horizontal magnetic gradiometer. The Company expects to receive the final data and report in either the first or second quarter of 2021. The combination of both the prospecting and the airborne survey will allow the Company to define the next steps to be taken. 4 Attachments Original document

