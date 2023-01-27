Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Goldstone Resources Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    GRL   JE00BRJ8YF63

GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

(GRL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:20:18 2023-01-27 am EST
3.503 GBX   -9.01%
05:32aGoldstone Resources Issues Convertible Loan Notes To Blue Gold International
MT
05:12aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Faron Pharmaceuticals raises EUR12 million
AN
2022Goldstone laments market volatility on failure to meet guidance
AN
Goldstone issues GBP2.4 million convertible loan notes

01/27/2023 | 05:44am EST
IN BRIEF: Goldstone Resources Ltd - West Africa-focused gold development company - Issues GBP2.4 million of convertible loan notes to gold-mines operator Blue Gold International Ltd, which are due for redemption on November 30, 2024. The notes may be converted at any time prior to redemption into new Goldstone shares at a conversion price of 3.25 pence per share. BGL also receives warrants to subscribe for up to 60.0 million Goldstone shares at a price of 4.00p per share, at any time until January 26, 2025.

Goldstone Chief Executive Officer Emma Priestley says: "Blue Gold shares our vision for the expansion of the Homase mine and the potential development of the Homase-Akrokeri project in Ghana. In what remains a challenging market for the natural resources sector, we welcome and value the support of Blue Gold, who we believe will assist the company in this business venture, and in making significant progress in Ghana."

Current stock price: 3.50p, down 9.0% on Friday, for GBP17.3 million market capitalisation

12-month change: down 62%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.36% 495.34 Real-time Quote.8.54%
GOLD -0.10% 1929.08 Delayed Quote.6.84%
GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED -9.01% 3.503 Delayed Quote.27.27%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.07% 166.35 Real-time Quote.8.91%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.09% 1132.28 Real-time Quote.6.90%
SILVER -0.92% 23.699 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,52 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,4 M 23,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Goldstone Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Emma Kinder Priestley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William James Trew Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Vaughan Lindsay Wilkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Orrie Fenn Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela List Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED27.27%23
NEWMONT CORPORATION16.72%42 965
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.93%34 447
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED11.39%26 048
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.15.77%20 740
POLYUS0.00%16 333