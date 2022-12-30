Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Goldstone Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRL   JE00BRJ8YF63

GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

(GRL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-30 am EST
3.025 GBX   -12.32%
12:48pGoldstone laments market volatility on failure to meet guidance
AN
02:00aGoldStone Resources Limited Provides an Operational Update in Relation to Mining and Production Activities At the Homase Mine and Exploration Activities At the Former Akrokeri Underground Mine
CI
09/30Goldstone Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldstone laments market volatility on failure to meet guidance

12/30/2022 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Goldstone Resources Ltd on Friday said there "remains room for improvement" in recovery rates, after it failed to meet its production target for the year.

Goldstone Resources is a Jersey, UK-based gold development company with projects in West Africa.

The company has produced and sold 5,153 troy ounces of gold to date from the Homase Mine, realising an average price of USD1,794 per ounce for revenues of USD9.3 million.

During the year, loan repayments from gold via the delivery of 675 troy ounces to Asia Investments Management Services Ltd were also delivered.

However, Goldstone Resources failed to meet its production target of 7,000 ounces of gold, though it noted that shortfall ounces remain within the heap at various stages of recovery.

"We have seen significant volatility in the supply and pricing of consumables, reagents, structural steel, heavy equipment, and fuel, all of which are required for constructing and maintaining a modern mining operation," said Chief Executive Officer Emma Priestley.

"This creates challenges in estimating capital and operating costs, particularly when estimating future costs. We think it is well understood that the current unreliable situation has arisen largely from a combination of Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, and global inflation. While we are all growing increasingly frustrated by citing these as factors which prompt manufacturing and delivery delays, it appears to be a reality that we must accept in the short term at least," Priestley added.

In better news, further improvements are being made to the dry plant to improve gold recovery from the current recovery rate of approximately 65%.

Golstone said that an increase in available mineable resources at Pits 1 and 2, as demonstrated from geotechnical drilling, would strongly improve economic performance.

Further drill results from the fourth quarter diamond drill programme at the former high grade Akrokeri Mine are expected in early 2023.

Goldstone shares closed 12% lower at 3.02 pence each in London on Friday.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.87% 458.56 Real-time Quote.-13.45%
GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED -12.32% 3.025 Delayed Quote.-70.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.03% 152.35 Real-time Quote.-12.08%
All news about GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
12:48pGoldstone laments market volatility on failure to meet guidance
AN
02:00aGoldStone Resources Limited Provides an Operational Update in Relation to Mining and Pr..
CI
09/30Goldstone Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/30Gold Loan Update Agrees to Extend the Maturity of the Gold Loan
CI
09/27Goldstone Resources Limited Provides Update on Diamond Drilling at Akrokeri, Ghana
CI
08/30Goldstone Resources Begins Drilling Program In Ghana Project
MT
08/30GoldStone Resources Limited Announces Start of Drill Programme at Akrokeri Gold Mine
CI
06/30Goldstone Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
06/29Goldstone Resources Reports Armed Robbery at Homase Site in Ghana; Shares Drop 7% in Re..
MT
06/10GoldStone Resources' Shares Suspended From Trading on AIM Amid 'Operational Matter'
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,61 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 18,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Goldstone Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Emma Kinder Priestley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William James Trew Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Vaughan Lindsay Wilkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Orrie Fenn Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela List Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED-70.00%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION-23.62%37 591
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.95%30 314
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.09%23 731
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.05%17 901
POLYUS-35.94%15 450