Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) (the "Company" or "Goldstorm") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ken McNaughton to the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company.

Ken McNaughton is a professional geological engineer with over 40 years of global experience developing and leading mineral exploration programs. He currently holds the position of Chief Exploration Officer at P2 Gold Inc. Prior to P2 Gold he was Chief Exploration Officer at Pretium Resources Inc., where he had been responsible for greenfield exploration programs since joining the company in 2011, shortly after it was formed to advance the early exploration-stage Brucejack Project. Prior to Pretium, Mr. McNaughton was Vice President, Exploration at Silver Standard Resources Inc. (now SSR Mining Inc.) for 20 years, and he oversaw all exploration activities of the company including the exploration program for the Snowfield Project and the 2009 program when bonanza-grade drilling results established Brucejack as a high-grade gold discovery. Prior to Silver Standard, he was employed by Corona Corporation and its affiliate Mascot Gold Mines Ltd. as a project geologist and engineer for projects in British Columbia. Mr. McNaughton holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and a Master of Applied Science degree in geological engineering from the University of Windsor.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments "We are very happy to welcome Ken to the board of directors. I have worked with Ken for over 30 years throughout my professional career and I look forward to his contributions and guidance as Director with Goldstorm. Furthermore, I would like to acknowledge Natalie Senger, who is stepping down from her roles on the Board and Vice President of Resource Development to pursue other interests. I would like to express my gratitude for her contributions to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

The Company also announces the appointment of Curran Investor Communications to provide investor relations services, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval and policies for investor relations consultants. Under the contract terms, Curran Investor Communications will receive $5,000 monthly. The agreement will take effect on June 27, 2024, and is set for a 12-month term with an option for renewal. Either party may terminate the contract with a three-month written notice. Chris Curran, the principal of Curran Investor Communications, serves as an officer of the Company and personally owns 36,255 shares and 200,000 incentive stock options, which have an exercise price of $0.26 and expire on November 10, 2030.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals approximately 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newcrest Gold's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://goldstormmetals.com/ or contact:

Chris Curran

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@goldstormmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214764