Goldstorm Metals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 9th, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-gstm/.

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc

About Goldstorm Metals Corp.

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a new precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm’s flagship Crown Project covers approximately a total of 16,469 hectares; situated directly south of Seabridge’s KSM gold-copper deposits and Newcrest Gold’s Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

