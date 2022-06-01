Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2504   TW0002504008

GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(2504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
27.15 TWD   +0.56%
05:24aGOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announced the appointment of the 2th Nominating Committee members resolved by the board of directors
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors to hire new members of the 5th Remuneration Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldsun Building Materials : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 17:09:14
Subject 
 Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of
the Company
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/01
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Monetary amount of cash
dividend distribution for common shares is NT$2,124,000,000, NT$1.8 per
share will be distributed.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/24
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/07/15.

Disclaimer

Goldsun Building Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.
05:24aGOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announced the appointment of the 2th Nominating Committee mem..
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors to h..
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announcement on the changes of the members of the Audit commi..
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announce the election of the chairman and vice chairman of th..
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Re-election of directors in 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting
PU
05/31GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announcement of resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular sha..
PU
05/09Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
03/15GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : GBM will attend the investor conference
PU
02/25Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 682 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2022 4 396 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2022 5 839 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 7,15%
Capitalization 31 952 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,15 TWD
Average target price 36,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Lin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jia-Ru Tsai Financial Manager
Lan Ying Hsu Chairman
Yung San Li Independent Director
Ying Wen Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-6.86%1 101
HOLCIM LTD2.09%30 130
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.18%28 672
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-20.31%15 842
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-34.72%11 524
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.78%11 257