Goldsun Building Materials : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company
06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
17:09:14
Subject
Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of
the Company
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/01
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Monetary amount of cash
dividend distribution for common shares is NT$2,124,000,000, NT$1.8 per
share will be distributed.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/24
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/07/15.
