Goldsun Building Materials : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/01 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Monetary amount of cash dividend distribution for common shares is NT$2,124,000,000, NT$1.8 per share will be distributed. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/24 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/25 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/07/15.