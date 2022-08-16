Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2504   TW0002504008

GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(2504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
24.95 TWD   +1.01%
08/05GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Announcement of the Company's Nangang BR-2 Urban Renewal Project Related Construction Contract
PU
08/05GOLDSUN BUILDING MATERIALS : Related Information of the Company's 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
08/05Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Goldsun Building Materials : GBM is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/16 Time of announcement 14:19:51
Subject 
 GBM is invited to attend the Online Investor
Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
GBM is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day,
held by MasterLink Securities to explain the Company's operational overview
in the first half of 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:To register, please contact
Elin Chiu of Institutional Division, MasterLink Securities,
email: elinchiu@masterlink.com.tw

Disclaimer

Goldsun Building Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
