Goldsun Building Materials : GBM is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: GBM is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities to explain the Company's operational overview in the first half of 2022. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:To register, please contact Elin Chiu of Institutional Division, MasterLink Securities, email: elinchiu@masterlink.com.tw