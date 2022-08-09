Golf Digest Online : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(392 KB)

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
September 01, 2022
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:
Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (January 01, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
21,352
11.9
850
(11.2)
862
(10.5)
1,398
121.3
June 30, 2021
19,090
27.0
958
-
963
-
632
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
Six months ended June 30, 2021:
¥
1,837 million
[
145.7%]
¥
747 million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
76.61
76.60
June 30, 2021
34.60
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2022
24,459
9,067
37.0
497.33
December 31, 2021
21,851
7,411
33.9
405.17
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2022:
¥
9,053 million
As of
December 31, 2021:
¥
7,403 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
-
4.00
-
5.50
9.50
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
-
4.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
-
5.50
9.50
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 2nd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022(January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
43,900
10.9
2,100
23.0
2,100
22.4
1,900
83.4
103.98
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
Since the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29), etc. are applying from the beginning of
the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the above forecasts reflect the amounts after the application of the accounting
standard, etc. However in the calculation for each of percentages, the accounting standard, etc. do not apply to the amounts in
the same period of the previous year. Assuming that the accounting standard, etc. applied from the beginning of the fiscal year
ending December 31, 2021, the rate of changes for Net sales to the previous year are as follows:
Net Sales: 16.4%
The application of the accounting standard is insignificant on Operating profit, Ordinary profit, and Profit attributable to
owners of parent.
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022:
18,274,000
shares
December 31, 2021:
18,274,000
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2022:
70,390
shares
December 31, 2021:
390
shares
Overview of Consolidated
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
18,260,037
shares
Six months ended June 30, 2021:
18,273,676
shares
Consolidated financial results (Japanese GAAP) are not subject to audit.
Summaries for relevant use of forecasts and other specific affairs
The forward-looking statements described in this document including results forecasts, etc., are based on information currently available to Golf Digest Online Inc. and certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable as of the date of the release of this document. Golf Digest Online Inc. makes no warranty as to the achievability of the forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the results forecast, please refer to "1.Qualitative Information on Second Quarter Consolidated Results (3)
Earnings Forecast on page 2 of the attached document.
1. Qualitative Information on Second Quarter Consolidated Results
(1) Overview of Operating Results
During the first six months under review (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), consumption activity was gradually normalizing owing to the easing of movement restrictions designed to block a resurgence of the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, economic uncertainty increased, chiefly due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and disruption in global supply chains as well as increasing concern over global inflation against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.
In the environment surrounding the Internet, markets such as those for e-commerce and Internet-related services continued to expand. Meanwhile, digital technologies, notable examples of which are those for IoT and AI, continued to evolve, advancing digitization in numerous fields. In the golf market, the demands of golfers were changing day by day, including the permeation of a play style adapted to the new lifestyle required given the influence of COVID-19.
In this environment, the Golf Digest Online Group (the "GDO Group") offered greater playing comfort and pleasure to golfers as a group of IT service providers specializing in golf, with overwhelming information content and the capacity to provide specialized golf services as its strengths. The GDO Group also worked on business operation under the basic policy in its mid-term strategic plan "LEAD THE WAY" announced in February 2021.
As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 21,352 million yen (up 11.9% year on year), operating profit of 850 million yen (down 11.2% year on year), and ordinary profit of 862 million yen (down 10.5% year on year) during the first six months under review (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022). In addition, the Group posted extraordinary income of 810 million yen (compared to 19 million yen in the same period of the previous year) including a gain on the forgiveness of debt recorded by the U.S.-based subsidiary (For details, please see Notice Regarding Posting of Extraordinary Income (gain on forgiveness of debt recorded by the U.S.-based subsidiary) published on February 15, 2022). Consequently, profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 1,398 million yen (up 121.3% year on year).
From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard (ASBJ Statement No. 29.), etc. began to be adopted. For details, please see 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (4) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies).
The results in each main segment are as follows.
Domestic segment
During the first six months under review, the domestic segment recorded net sales of 13,009 million yen (down 4.3% year on year). This reflected the effect of the application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard starting from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. The segment was adversely affected by snowfall in February and COVID-19 infections, but recovered from April. Segment income decreased 23.9% year on year, to 748 million yen, chiefly reflecting the strengthening of marketing measures for future growth from June in the previous year and the implementation of the measures as planned in the fiscal year under review.
Overseas segment
During the first six months under review, the overseas segment posted net sales of 8,343 million yen (up 52.0％ year on year), reflecting successful efforts to tap into strong golf-related demand, including the active opening of corporate centers from the previous fiscal year. Segment income came to 102 million yen (compared to a segment loss of 24 million yen in the same period of the previous year), reflecting expenses exceeding revenue at new corporate centers.
Overview of Financial Position
Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Looking at the financial position at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, total assets stood at 24,459 million yen, up 2,608 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Liabilities totaled 15,392 million yen at the end of the second quarter, increasing 952 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets as
