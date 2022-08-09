Golf Digest Online : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(392 KB)

ending December 31, 2021, the rate of changes for Net sales to the previous year are as follows:

the same period of the previous year. Assuming that the accounting standard, etc. applied from the beginning of the fiscal year

standard, etc. However in the calculation for each of percentages, the accounting standard, etc. do not apply to the amounts in

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022(January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

The forward-looking statements described in this document including results forecasts, etc., are based on information currently available to Golf Digest Online Inc. and certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable as of the date of the release of this document. Golf Digest Online Inc. makes no warranty as to the achievability of the forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the results forecast, please refer to "1.Qualitative Information on Second Quarter Consolidated Results (3)

1. Qualitative Information on Second Quarter Consolidated Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results

During the first six months under review (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), consumption activity was gradually normalizing owing to the easing of movement restrictions designed to block a resurgence of the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, economic uncertainty increased, chiefly due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and disruption in global supply chains as well as increasing concern over global inflation against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the environment surrounding the Internet, markets such as those for e-commerce and Internet-related services continued to expand. Meanwhile, digital technologies, notable examples of which are those for IoT and AI, continued to evolve, advancing digitization in numerous fields. In the golf market, the demands of golfers were changing day by day, including the permeation of a play style adapted to the new lifestyle required given the influence of COVID-19.

In this environment, the Golf Digest Online Group (the "GDO Group") offered greater playing comfort and pleasure to golfers as a group of IT service providers specializing in golf, with overwhelming information content and the capacity to provide specialized golf services as its strengths. The GDO Group also worked on business operation under the basic policy in its mid-term strategic plan "LEAD THE WAY" announced in February 2021.

As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 21,352 million yen (up 11.9% year on year), operating profit of 850 million yen (down 11.2% year on year), and ordinary profit of 862 million yen (down 10.5% year on year) during the first six months under review (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022). In addition, the Group posted extraordinary income of 810 million yen (compared to 19 million yen in the same period of the previous year) including a gain on the forgiveness of debt recorded by the U.S.-based subsidiary (For details, please see Notice Regarding Posting of Extraordinary Income (gain on forgiveness of debt recorded by the U.S.-based subsidiary) published on February 15, 2022). Consequently, profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 1,398 million yen (up 121.3% year on year).

From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard (ASBJ Statement No. 29.), etc. began to be adopted. For details, please see 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (4) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies).

The results in each main segment are as follows.

Domestic segment

During the first six months under review, the domestic segment recorded net sales of 13,009 million yen (down 4.3% year on year). This reflected the effect of the application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard starting from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. The segment was adversely affected by snowfall in February and COVID-19 infections, but recovered from April. Segment income decreased 23.9% year on year, to 748 million yen, chiefly reflecting the strengthening of marketing measures for future growth from June in the previous year and the implementation of the measures as planned in the fiscal year under review.

Overseas segment

During the first six months under review, the overseas segment posted net sales of 8,343 million yen (up 52.0％ year on year), reflecting successful efforts to tap into strong golf-related demand, including the active opening of corporate centers from the previous fiscal year. Segment income came to 102 million yen (compared to a segment loss of 24 million yen in the same period of the previous year), reflecting expenses exceeding revenue at new corporate centers.

Overview of Financial Position Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Looking at the financial position at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, total assets stood at 24,459 million yen, up 2,608 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Liabilities totaled 15,392 million yen at the end of the second quarter, increasing 952 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets as

