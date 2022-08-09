Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Golf Digest Online Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3319   JP3309050007

GOLF DIGEST ONLINE INC.

(3319)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50 2022-08-09 pm EDT
1685.00 JPY   +3.00%
08/09GOLF DIGEST ONLINE : SkyTrak Acquisition - Presentation Material(3 MB)
PU
08/09GOLF DIGEST ONLINE : Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds(132 KB)
PU
08/09GOLF DIGEST ONLINE : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(2 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golf Digest Online : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(392 KB)

08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022[Japanese GAAP]

August 10, 2022

Company name:

Golf Digest Online Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Code number:

3319

URL:

https://www.golfdigest.co.jp

Representative:

Nobuya Ishizaka

President and CEO

Contact:

Ryo Nakamura

CFO

Phone:

03-5656-2888

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

August 12, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

September 01, 2022

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:

Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (January 01, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

21,352

11.9

850

(11.2)

862

(10.5)

1,398

121.3

June 30, 2021

19,090

27.0

958

-

963

-

632

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended June 30, 2022:

Six months ended June 30, 2021:

¥

1,837 million

[

145.7%]

¥

747 million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

76.61

76.60

June 30, 2021

34.60

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2022

24,459

9,067

37.0

497.33

December 31, 2021

21,851

7,411

33.9

405.17

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2022:

¥

9,053 million

As of

December 31, 2021:

¥

7,403 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

-

4.00

-

5.50

9.50

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

-

4.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

-

5.50

9.50

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 2nd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022(January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

43,900

10.9

2,100

23.0

2,100

22.4

1,900

83.4

103.98

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

Since the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29), etc. are applying from the beginning of

the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the above forecasts reflect the amounts after the application of the accounting

standard, etc. However in the calculation for each of percentages, the accounting standard, etc. do not apply to the amounts in

the same period of the previous year. Assuming that the accounting standard, etc. applied from the beginning of the fiscal year

ending December 31, 2021, the rate of changes for Net sales to the previous year are as follows:

Net Sales: 16.4%

The application of the accounting standard is insignificant on Operating profit, Ordinary profit, and Profit attributable to

owners of parent.

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022:

18,274,000

shares

December 31, 2021:

18,274,000

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2022:

70,390

shares

December 31, 2021:

390

shares

Overview of Consolidated

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended June 30, 2022:

18,260,037

shares

Six months ended June 30, 2021:

18,273,676

shares

  • Consolidated financial results (Japanese GAAP) are not subject to audit.
  • Summaries for relevant use of forecasts and other specific affairs

The forward-looking statements described in this document including results forecasts, etc., are based on information currently available to Golf Digest Online Inc. and certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable as of the date of the release of this document. Golf Digest Online Inc. makes no warranty as to the achievability of the forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the results forecast, please refer to "1.Qualitative Information on Second Quarter Consolidated Results (3)

Earnings Forecast on page 2 of the attached document.

Table of Contents

1.Qualitative Information on Second Quarter Consolidated Results .........................................................................................................

1

(1)Overview of Results of Operations................................................................................................................................................

1

(2)Overview of Financial Position .....................................................................................................................................................

1

(3)Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecast…...............................................................................................................................

2

2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................................................................

3

(1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets..........................................................................................................................................

3

(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ................................................................................

4

(3)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………………7

(4)Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................

9

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption)…...................................................................................................................................

9

(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) ................................................................................................

9

(Changes in accounting policies) …..............................................................................................................................................

9

(Additional information)…………………………………………………………………………………………………………10

(Segment Information, etc.) .......................................................................................................................................................

11

(Significant Subsequent Events)………………………………………………………………………………………………….12

1. Qualitative Information on Second Quarter Consolidated Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results

During the first six months under review (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), consumption activity was gradually normalizing owing to the easing of movement restrictions designed to block a resurgence of the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, economic uncertainty increased, chiefly due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and disruption in global supply chains as well as increasing concern over global inflation against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the environment surrounding the Internet, markets such as those for e-commerce and Internet-related services continued to expand. Meanwhile, digital technologies, notable examples of which are those for IoT and AI, continued to evolve, advancing digitization in numerous fields. In the golf market, the demands of golfers were changing day by day, including the permeation of a play style adapted to the new lifestyle required given the influence of COVID-19.

In this environment, the Golf Digest Online Group (the "GDO Group") offered greater playing comfort and pleasure to golfers as a group of IT service providers specializing in golf, with overwhelming information content and the capacity to provide specialized golf services as its strengths. The GDO Group also worked on business operation under the basic policy in its mid-term strategic plan "LEAD THE WAY" announced in February 2021.

As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 21,352 million yen (up 11.9% year on year), operating profit of 850 million yen (down 11.2% year on year), and ordinary profit of 862 million yen (down 10.5% year on year) during the first six months under review (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022). In addition, the Group posted extraordinary income of 810 million yen (compared to 19 million yen in the same period of the previous year) including a gain on the forgiveness of debt recorded by the U.S.-based subsidiary (For details, please see Notice Regarding Posting of Extraordinary Income (gain on forgiveness of debt recorded by the U.S.-based subsidiary) published on February 15, 2022). Consequently, profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 1,398 million yen (up 121.3% year on year).

From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard (ASBJ Statement No. 29.), etc. began to be adopted. For details, please see 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (4) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies).

The results in each main segment are as follows.

Domestic segment

During the first six months under review, the domestic segment recorded net sales of 13,009 million yen (down 4.3% year on year). This reflected the effect of the application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard starting from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. The segment was adversely affected by snowfall in February and COVID-19 infections, but recovered from April. Segment income decreased 23.9% year on year, to 748 million yen, chiefly reflecting the strengthening of marketing measures for future growth from June in the previous year and the implementation of the measures as planned in the fiscal year under review.

Overseas segment

During the first six months under review, the overseas segment posted net sales of 8,343 million yen (up 52.0 year on year), reflecting successful efforts to tap into strong golf-related demand, including the active opening of corporate centers from the previous fiscal year. Segment income came to 102 million yen (compared to a segment loss of 24 million yen in the same period of the previous year), reflecting expenses exceeding revenue at new corporate centers.

  1. Overview of Financial Position
    1. Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Looking at the financial position at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, total assets stood at 24,459 million yen, up 2,608 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Liabilities totaled 15,392 million yen at the end of the second quarter, increasing 952 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets as

- 1 -

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Golf Digest Online Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
