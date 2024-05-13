(Note) The "Net assets per share" is calculated by deducting the amount paid for Class A preferred shares, which have different rights from those of common shares, and the amount for preferred dividend from total net assets.

(Note) Diluted earnings per share is not shown because net loss per share was recorded, although there are residual shares.

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

(Note) Board Benefit Trust (BBT), a stock compensation plan for directors, has been implemented since FY2022, and Golf Digest Online Inc.'s shares held by the Trust are included in the treasury shares.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024(January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

(Note) The above-mentioned "Dividends" refers to the status of dividends on common shares. For information on the status of dividends on class shares (unlisted) with different relationship of interest from the common shares, see "Cash dividends on class shares" below.

The following provides a breakdown of the dividends per share related to class shares (Class A preferred shares) with different relationship of interest from the common shares.

of this document. Golf Digest Online Inc. makes no warranty as to the achievability of the forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the results forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Third Quarter Consolidated Results (3) Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecast" on page 2 of the attached document.

1. Qualitative Information on First Quarter Consolidated Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results

During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review (January 1,2024 to March 31, 2024), the Japanese economy showed a gradual recovery trend due to an increase in personal consumption, centered on service consumption, while being affected by high prices. In addition, the US economy, where our overseas group operates, is showing moderate growth supported by solid personal consumption and a strong labor market, although there are growing concerns about a slowdown. On the other hand, the global economy is facing uncertainty, given its decelerating trend and increasing geopolitical risks.

In the environment surrounding the Internet, markets such as those for e-commerce and Internet-related services continued to expand. Meanwhile, digital technologies, notable examples of which are those for IoT and AI, continued to evolve, advancing digitization in numerous fields. The same applies to the golf market. Reflecting the progress in digital technologies and changes in lifestyles, golfer demand and playing styles are becoming more diverse and changing day by day.

In this environment, the Golf Digest Online Group (the "GDO Group") offered greater playing comfort and pleasure to golfers as a group of IT service providers specializing in golf, with vast quantity of information and the capacity to provide specialized golf services as its strengths. Furthermore, based on the mid-term strategic plan published in February 2024, the Group has been implementing a variety of initiatives to improve the profit margin.

As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 12,959 million yen (up 11.2% year on year) during the first quarter under review (January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024). Although there were improvements in the profit margin and non-financial indicators for some services due to various initiatives, EBITDA was 213 million yen (down 55.6% year on year), and an operating loss was 916 million yen (an operating loss of 437 million yen in the same period of the previous year), mainly due to the fact that expenses were incurred in advance in the first quarter of the fiscal year. An ordinary loss was 619 million yen (an ordinary loss of 304 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and a loss attributable to owners of parent was 823 million yen (profit attributable to owners of parent of 13 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

The results in each main segment are as follows.

Domestic segment

During the first three months under review, the domestic segment recorded net sales of 6,405 million yen (down 2.4% year on year). Segment income stood at 45 million yen (down 55.6% year on year).

Overseas segment

During the first three months under review, the overseas segment posted net sales of 6,553 million yen (up 28.7% year on year). The segment loss was 962 million yen (compared to the segment loss of 540 million yen a year before).

(2) Overview of Financial Position

Looking at the financial position at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, total assets stood at 47,976 million yen, up 1,276 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Liabilities totaled 47,077 million yen at the end of the fiscal year under review, increasing 2,109 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets as of the same date decreased 833 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 899 million yen.

In terms of the balances of accounts for main items, buildings and structures, accounts payable - trade, and contract liabilities increased by 898 million yen, 848 million yen, and 1,570 million yen, respectively. Retained earnings decreased by 823 million yen.

(3) Overview of Consolidated Earning Forecast

Consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 remain unchanged from the consolidated results forecasts announced on February 14, 2024.

- 2 -