Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

May 13, 2024

Company name:

Golf Digest Online Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Code number:

3319

URL:

https://www.golfdigest.co.jp

Representative:

Nobuye Ishizaka

President and CEO

Contact:

Ryo Nakamura

CFO

Phone:

+81-3-5656-2888

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

May 14, 2024

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

-

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:

No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

March 31, 2024

12,959

11.2

213

(55.6)

(916)

-

(619)

-

(823)

-

March 31, 2023

11,652

21.6

481

(38.6)

(437)

-

(304)

-

13

(98.6)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended March 31, 2024:

Three months ended March 31, 2023:

¥

(862) million

[

-%]

¥

17 million

[

(98.4) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2024

(51.05)

-

March 31, 2023

(4.55)

-

(Note) EBITDA=Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses.

(Note) Diluted earnings per share is not shown because net loss per share was recorded, although there are residual shares.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2024

47,976

899

1.9

(309.99)

December 31, 2023

46,700

1,732

3.7

(258.42)

(Reference) Equity:

As of March 31, 2024:

¥

897 million

As of December 31, 2023:

¥

1,730 million

(Note) The "Net assets per share" is calculated by deducting the amount paid for Class A preferred shares, which have different rights from those of common shares, and the amount for preferred dividend from total net assets.

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

-

4.00

-

0.00

4.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2024

-

-

-

-

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

(Note) The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, is "undecided" at this time.

(Note) The above-mentioned "Dividends" refers to the status of dividends on common shares. For information on the status of dividends on class shares (unlisted) with different relationship of interest from the common shares, see "Cash dividends on class shares" below.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024(January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit

Basic earnings

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

owners of parent

per share

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

Millions

of yen

%

of yen

%

of yen

%

of yen

%

of yen

%

Yen

Full year

57,500

8.7

5,150

15.3

800

110.3

0

-

(600)

-

(57.70)

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

(Note) "EBITDA "added from Fiscal Year ended December 31,2024.

EBITDA = Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses.

  • Notes:
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended March 31, 2024

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

March 31, 2024:

18,274,000

shares

December 31, 2023:

18,274,000

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

March 31, 2024:

70,393

shares

December 31, 2023:

70,393

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended March 31, 2024:

18,203,607

shares

Three months ended March 31, 2023:

18,203,607

shares

(Note) Board Benefit Trust (BBT), a stock compensation plan for directors, has been implemented since FY2022, and Golf Digest Online Inc.'s shares held by the Trust are included in the treasury shares.

  • Quarterly Consolidated financial results (Japanese GAAP) are not subject to audit.
  • The forward-looking statements described in this document including financial results forecasts, etc., are based on information currently available to Golf Digest Online Inc. and certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable as of the date of the release

of this document. Golf Digest Online Inc. makes no warranty as to the achievability of the forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the results forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Third Quarter Consolidated Results (3) Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecast" on page 2 of the attached document.

Cash dividends on class shares

The following provides a breakdown of the dividends per share related to class shares (Class A preferred shares) with different relationship of interest from the common shares.

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2023

-

-

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending

December 31, 2024

-

-

-

-

-

(Forecast)

(Note) Class A preferred shares were issued on November 25, 2022.

(Note) The dividend amount for Class A shares forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 is undecided at this time.

Table of Contents

1.Qualitative Information on Third Quarter Consolidated Results

...2

(1)Overview

of

Operations Results

2

(2)Overview

of

Financial Position

2

(3)Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecast…

2

2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

3

(1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

5

(3)Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

7

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) …

7

(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)

7

(Segment Information, etc.)

7

3. Other

8

Important Matters Related to Going Concern Assumption

8

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on First Quarter Consolidated Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results

During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review (January 1,2024 to March 31, 2024), the Japanese economy showed a gradual recovery trend due to an increase in personal consumption, centered on service consumption, while being affected by high prices. In addition, the US economy, where our overseas group operates, is showing moderate growth supported by solid personal consumption and a strong labor market, although there are growing concerns about a slowdown. On the other hand, the global economy is facing uncertainty, given its decelerating trend and increasing geopolitical risks.

In the environment surrounding the Internet, markets such as those for e-commerce and Internet-related services continued to expand. Meanwhile, digital technologies, notable examples of which are those for IoT and AI, continued to evolve, advancing digitization in numerous fields. The same applies to the golf market. Reflecting the progress in digital technologies and changes in lifestyles, golfer demand and playing styles are becoming more diverse and changing day by day.

In this environment, the Golf Digest Online Group (the "GDO Group") offered greater playing comfort and pleasure to golfers as a group of IT service providers specializing in golf, with vast quantity of information and the capacity to provide specialized golf services as its strengths. Furthermore, based on the mid-term strategic plan published in February 2024, the Group has been implementing a variety of initiatives to improve the profit margin.

As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 12,959 million yen (up 11.2% year on year) during the first quarter under review (January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024). Although there were improvements in the profit margin and non-financial indicators for some services due to various initiatives, EBITDA was 213 million yen (down 55.6% year on year), and an operating loss was 916 million yen (an operating loss of 437 million yen in the same period of the previous year), mainly due to the fact that expenses were incurred in advance in the first quarter of the fiscal year. An ordinary loss was 619 million yen (an ordinary loss of 304 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and a loss attributable to owners of parent was 823 million yen (profit attributable to owners of parent of 13 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

The results in each main segment are as follows.

Domestic segment

During the first three months under review, the domestic segment recorded net sales of 6,405 million yen (down 2.4% year on year). Segment income stood at 45 million yen (down 55.6% year on year).

Overseas segment

During the first three months under review, the overseas segment posted net sales of 6,553 million yen (up 28.7% year on year). The segment loss was 962 million yen (compared to the segment loss of 540 million yen a year before).

(2) Overview of Financial Position

Looking at the financial position at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, total assets stood at 47,976 million yen, up 1,276 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Liabilities totaled 47,077 million yen at the end of the fiscal year under review, increasing 2,109 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets as of the same date decreased 833 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 899 million yen.

In terms of the balances of accounts for main items, buildings and structures, accounts payable - trade, and contract liabilities increased by 898 million yen, 848 million yen, and 1,570 million yen, respectively. Retained earnings decreased by 823 million yen.

(3) Overview of Consolidated Earning Forecast

Consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 remain unchanged from the consolidated results forecasts announced on February 14, 2024.

- 2 -

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,793,940

2,461,661

Accounts receivable - trade

3,520,712

3,190,575

Merchandise

6,060,449

6,207,409

Work in process

1,465

4,415

Supplies

239,369

251,169

Other

2,170,818

2,751,945

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(14,318)

(10,769)

Total current assets

14,772,437

14,856,407

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

8,205,687

9,104,594

Tools, furniture and fixtures

3,833,303

4,272,314

Right of use assets

9,271,216

9,457,224

Other

329,856

106,737

Accumulated depreciation

(5,467,043)

(6,136,541)

Total property, plant and equipment

16,173,019

16,804,329

Intangible assets

Goodwill

8,084,462

8,320,391

Other

6,623,252

6,964,280

Total intangible assets

14,707,714

15,284,672

Investments and other assets

Other

1,054,142

1,038,725

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6,974)

(7,180)

Total investments and other assets

1,047,168

1,031,544

Total non-current assets

31,927,902

33,120,546

Total assets

46,700,339

47,976,954

- 3 -

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

2,620,101

3,468,135

Short-term borrowings

6,771,525

6,611,916

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,493,351

1,524,007

Income taxes payable

430,797

156,394

Contract liabilities

6,068,296

7,638,397

Provision for bonuses

-

20,004

Provision for point card certificates

32,302

29,295

Provision for shareholder benefit program

44,434

31,279

Asset retirement obligations

12,677

12,687

Other

5,487,713

5,764,966

Total current liabilities

22,961,200

25,257,083

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

11,723,470

11,580,052

Lease liabilities

9,304,577

9,465,842

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

133,002

135,999

other officers)

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

40,350

40,350

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

370,530

369,035

Other

434,456

229,143

Total non-current liabilities

22,006,387

21,820,423

Total liabilities

44,967,587

47,077,507

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,458,953

1,458,953

Capital surplus

111,402

140,448

Retained earnings

(166,976)

(990,845)

Treasury shares

(80,253)

(80,253)

Total shareholders' equity

1,323,125

528,302

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

407,294

368,720

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

407,294

368,720

Share acquisition rights

2,331

2,424

Total net assets

1,732,751

899,446

Total liabilities and net assets

46,700,339

47,976,954

- 4 -

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Thousands of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31, 2023

ended March 31, 2024

Net sales

11,652,896

12,959,203

Cost of sales

7,820,726

9,006,277

Gross profit

3,832,169

3,952,925

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,269,271

4,869,809

Operating loss

(437,102)

(916,883)

Non-operating income

Interest income

430

18

Foreign exchange gains

37,463

468,219

Subsidy income

234,990

-

Other

3,386

5,702

Total non-operating income

276,271

473,940

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

142,175

175,699

Other

1,613

514

Total non-operating expenses

143,789

176,213

Ordinary loss

(304,620)

(619,156)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

893

22,633

Other

-

2,976

Total extraordinary income

893

25,609

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

38

14,273

Loss on litigation

-

44,288

Extra retirement payments

-

28,832

Total extraordinary losses

38

87,394

Loss before income taxes

(303,765)

(680,941)

Income taxes - current

(7,752)

122,993

Income taxes - deferred

(309,406)

19,933

Total income taxes

(317,158)

142,927

Profit (loss)

13,392

(823,868)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

13,392

(823,868)

- 5 -

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)

(Thousands of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended March 31, 2023

ended March 31, 2024

Profit (loss)

13,392

(823,868)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,720

(38,574)

Total other comprehensive income

3,720

(38,574)

Comprehensive income

17,113

(862,443)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

17,113

(862,443)

parent

- 6 -

3Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption)

Not applicable.

(Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity)

None

(Segment Information, etc.) (Segment information)

1.Information on net sales and amount of profit or loss by each reported segment Previous consolidated cumulative third quarter (From January 1, 2023 to Mar. 31 2023)

(Thousands of yen)

Reported

Amount

segment

booked in the

Adjustment

consolidated

Domestic

Overseas

Total

financial

(Note) 1

statements.

(Note) 2

Net sales

Net sales to external customers

6,561,785

5,091,110

11,652,896

-

11,652,896

Internal sales or transferred amount

-

7,480

7,480

(7,480)

-

between segments

Total

6,561,785

5,098,590

11,660,376

(7,480)

11,652,896

Segment profit or loss

102,939

(540,041)

(437,102)

-

(437,102)

Note:

  1. Adjustments to segment sales are eliminations between segments
  2. Segment profit or loss (-) are consistent with operating profit in the consolidated Statements of Income.
    Consolidated cumulative third quarter (From January 1, 2024 to Mar. 31, 2024)

(Thousands of yen)

Reported

Amount

segment

booked in the

Adjustment

consolidated

Domestic

Overseas

financial

Total

(Note) 1

statements.

(Note) 2

Net sales

Net sales to external customers

6,405,493

6,553,709

12,959,203

-

12,959,203

Internal sales or transferred amount

-

35,030

35,030

(35,030)

-

between segments

Total

6,405,493

6,588,740

12,994,233

(35,030)

12,959,203

Segment profit or loss

45,734

(962,617)

(916,883)

-

(916,883)

Note:

  1. Adjustments to segment sales are eliminations between segments
  2. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the consolidated statements of income.
    • 7 -

