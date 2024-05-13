Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
May 13, 2024
Company name:
Golf Digest Online Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Code number:
3319
URL:
https://www.golfdigest.co.jp
Representative:
Nobuye Ishizaka
President and CEO
Contact:
Ryo Nakamura
CFO
Phone:
+81-3-5656-2888
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
May 14, 2024
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
-
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:
No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
March 31, 2024
12,959
11.2
213
(55.6)
(916)
-
(619)
-
(823)
-
March 31, 2023
11,652
21.6
481
(38.6)
(437)
-
(304)
-
13
(98.6)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended March 31, 2024:
Three months ended March 31, 2023:
¥
(862) million
[
-%]
¥
17 million
[
(98.4) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2024
(51.05)
-
March 31, 2023
(4.55)
-
(Note) EBITDA=Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses.
(Note) Diluted earnings per share is not shown because net loss per share was recorded, although there are residual shares.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2024
47,976
899
1.9
(309.99)
December 31, 2023
46,700
1,732
3.7
(258.42)
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2024:
¥
897 million
As of December 31, 2023:
¥
1,730 million
(Note) The "Net assets per share" is calculated by deducting the amount paid for Class A preferred shares, which have different rights from those of common shares, and the amount for preferred dividend from total net assets.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2023
-
4.00
-
0.00
4.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
(Note) The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, is "undecided" at this time.
(Note) The above-mentioned "Dividends" refers to the status of dividends on common shares. For information on the status of dividends on class shares (unlisted) with different relationship of interest from the common shares, see "Cash dividends on class shares" below.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024(January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit
Basic earnings
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to
owners of parent
per share
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
Millions
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
of yen
%
Yen
Full year
57,500
8.7
5,150
15.3
800
110.3
0
-
(600)
-
(57.70)
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
(Note) "EBITDA "added from Fiscal Year ended December 31,2024.
EBITDA = Ordinary profit + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill + Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses.
- Notes:
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended March 31, 2024
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
March 31, 2024:
18,274,000
shares
December 31, 2023:
18,274,000
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
March 31, 2024:
70,393
shares
December 31, 2023:
70,393
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended March 31, 2024:
18,203,607
shares
Three months ended March 31, 2023:
18,203,607
shares
(Note) Board Benefit Trust (BBT), a stock compensation plan for directors, has been implemented since FY2022, and Golf Digest Online Inc.'s shares held by the Trust are included in the treasury shares.
- Quarterly Consolidated financial results (Japanese GAAP) are not subject to audit.
- The forward-looking statements described in this document including financial results forecasts, etc., are based on information currently available to Golf Digest Online Inc. and certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable as of the date of the release
of this document. Golf Digest Online Inc. makes no warranty as to the achievability of the forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the results forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Third Quarter Consolidated Results (3) Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecast" on page 2 of the attached document.
Cash dividends on class shares
The following provides a breakdown of the dividends per share related to class shares (Class A preferred shares) with different relationship of interest from the common shares.
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2023
-
-
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal year ending
December 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
-
(Forecast)
(Note) Class A preferred shares were issued on November 25, 2022.
(Note) The dividend amount for Class A shares forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 is undecided at this time.
Table of Contents
1.Qualitative Information on Third Quarter Consolidated Results
...2
(1)Overview
of
Operations Results
2
(2)Overview
of
Financial Position
2
(3)Overview of Consolidated Earnings Forecast…
2
2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
3
(1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
5
(3)Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
7
(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) …
7
(Notes in the case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)
7
(Segment Information, etc.)
7
3. Other
8
Important Matters Related to Going Concern Assumption
8
1. Qualitative Information on First Quarter Consolidated Results
(1) Overview of Operating Results
During the first quarter of the fiscal year under review (January 1,2024 to March 31, 2024), the Japanese economy showed a gradual recovery trend due to an increase in personal consumption, centered on service consumption, while being affected by high prices. In addition, the US economy, where our overseas group operates, is showing moderate growth supported by solid personal consumption and a strong labor market, although there are growing concerns about a slowdown. On the other hand, the global economy is facing uncertainty, given its decelerating trend and increasing geopolitical risks.
In the environment surrounding the Internet, markets such as those for e-commerce and Internet-related services continued to expand. Meanwhile, digital technologies, notable examples of which are those for IoT and AI, continued to evolve, advancing digitization in numerous fields. The same applies to the golf market. Reflecting the progress in digital technologies and changes in lifestyles, golfer demand and playing styles are becoming more diverse and changing day by day.
In this environment, the Golf Digest Online Group (the "GDO Group") offered greater playing comfort and pleasure to golfers as a group of IT service providers specializing in golf, with vast quantity of information and the capacity to provide specialized golf services as its strengths. Furthermore, based on the mid-term strategic plan published in February 2024, the Group has been implementing a variety of initiatives to improve the profit margin.
As a result, the Group recorded net sales of 12,959 million yen (up 11.2% year on year) during the first quarter under review (January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024). Although there were improvements in the profit margin and non-financial indicators for some services due to various initiatives, EBITDA was 213 million yen (down 55.6% year on year), and an operating loss was 916 million yen (an operating loss of 437 million yen in the same period of the previous year), mainly due to the fact that expenses were incurred in advance in the first quarter of the fiscal year. An ordinary loss was 619 million yen (an ordinary loss of 304 million yen in the same period of the previous year), and a loss attributable to owners of parent was 823 million yen (profit attributable to owners of parent of 13 million yen in the same period of the previous year).
The results in each main segment are as follows.
Domestic segment
During the first three months under review, the domestic segment recorded net sales of 6,405 million yen (down 2.4% year on year). Segment income stood at 45 million yen (down 55.6% year on year).
Overseas segment
During the first three months under review, the overseas segment posted net sales of 6,553 million yen (up 28.7% year on year). The segment loss was 962 million yen (compared to the segment loss of 540 million yen a year before).
(2) Overview of Financial Position
Looking at the financial position at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, total assets stood at 47,976 million yen, up 1,276 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Liabilities totaled 47,077 million yen at the end of the fiscal year under review, increasing 2,109 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets as of the same date decreased 833 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 899 million yen.
In terms of the balances of accounts for main items, buildings and structures, accounts payable - trade, and contract liabilities increased by 898 million yen, 848 million yen, and 1,570 million yen, respectively. Retained earnings decreased by 823 million yen.
(3) Overview of Consolidated Earning Forecast
Consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 remain unchanged from the consolidated results forecasts announced on February 14, 2024.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,793,940
2,461,661
Accounts receivable - trade
3,520,712
3,190,575
Merchandise
6,060,449
6,207,409
Work in process
1,465
4,415
Supplies
239,369
251,169
Other
2,170,818
2,751,945
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(14,318)
(10,769)
Total current assets
14,772,437
14,856,407
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
8,205,687
9,104,594
Tools, furniture and fixtures
3,833,303
4,272,314
Right of use assets
9,271,216
9,457,224
Other
329,856
106,737
Accumulated depreciation
(5,467,043)
(6,136,541)
Total property, plant and equipment
16,173,019
16,804,329
Intangible assets
Goodwill
8,084,462
8,320,391
Other
6,623,252
6,964,280
Total intangible assets
14,707,714
15,284,672
Investments and other assets
Other
1,054,142
1,038,725
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6,974)
(7,180)
Total investments and other assets
1,047,168
1,031,544
Total non-current assets
31,927,902
33,120,546
Total assets
46,700,339
47,976,954
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
2,620,101
3,468,135
Short-term borrowings
6,771,525
6,611,916
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,493,351
1,524,007
Income taxes payable
430,797
156,394
Contract liabilities
6,068,296
7,638,397
Provision for bonuses
-
20,004
Provision for point card certificates
32,302
29,295
Provision for shareholder benefit program
44,434
31,279
Asset retirement obligations
12,677
12,687
Other
5,487,713
5,764,966
Total current liabilities
22,961,200
25,257,083
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
11,723,470
11,580,052
Lease liabilities
9,304,577
9,465,842
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
133,002
135,999
other officers)
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
40,350
40,350
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
370,530
369,035
Other
434,456
229,143
Total non-current liabilities
22,006,387
21,820,423
Total liabilities
44,967,587
47,077,507
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,458,953
1,458,953
Capital surplus
111,402
140,448
Retained earnings
(166,976)
(990,845)
Treasury shares
(80,253)
(80,253)
Total shareholders' equity
1,323,125
528,302
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
407,294
368,720
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
407,294
368,720
Share acquisition rights
2,331
2,424
Total net assets
1,732,751
899,446
Total liabilities and net assets
46,700,339
47,976,954
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Thousands of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31, 2023
ended March 31, 2024
Net sales
11,652,896
12,959,203
Cost of sales
7,820,726
9,006,277
Gross profit
3,832,169
3,952,925
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,269,271
4,869,809
Operating loss
(437,102)
(916,883)
Non-operating income
Interest income
430
18
Foreign exchange gains
37,463
468,219
Subsidy income
234,990
-
Other
3,386
5,702
Total non-operating income
276,271
473,940
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
142,175
175,699
Other
1,613
514
Total non-operating expenses
143,789
176,213
Ordinary loss
(304,620)
(619,156)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
893
22,633
Other
-
2,976
Total extraordinary income
893
25,609
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
38
14,273
Loss on litigation
-
44,288
Extra retirement payments
-
28,832
Total extraordinary losses
38
87,394
Loss before income taxes
(303,765)
(680,941)
Income taxes - current
(7,752)
122,993
Income taxes - deferred
(309,406)
19,933
Total income taxes
(317,158)
142,927
Profit (loss)
13,392
(823,868)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
13,392
(823,868)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)
(Thousands of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended March 31, 2023
ended March 31, 2024
Profit (loss)
13,392
(823,868)
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,720
(38,574)
Total other comprehensive income
3,720
(38,574)
Comprehensive income
17,113
(862,443)
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
17,113
(862,443)
parent
（3）Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption)
Not applicable.
(Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity)
None
(Segment Information, etc.) (Segment information)
1.Information on net sales and amount of profit or loss by each reported segment Previous consolidated cumulative third quarter (From January 1, 2023 to Mar. 31 2023)
(Thousands of yen)
Reported
Amount
segment
booked in the
Adjustment
consolidated
Domestic
Overseas
Total
financial
(Note) 1
statements.
(Note) 2
Net sales
Net sales to external customers
6,561,785
5,091,110
11,652,896
-
11,652,896
Internal sales or transferred amount
-
7,480
7,480
(7,480)
-
between segments
Total
6,561,785
5,098,590
11,660,376
(7,480)
11,652,896
Segment profit or loss
102,939
(540,041)
(437,102)
-
(437,102)
Note:
- Adjustments to segment sales are eliminations between segments
-
Segment profit or loss (-) are consistent with operating profit in the consolidated Statements of Income.
Consolidated cumulative third quarter (From January 1, 2024 to Mar. 31, 2024)
(Thousands of yen)
Reported
Amount
segment
booked in the
Adjustment
consolidated
Domestic
Overseas
financial
Total
(Note) 1
statements.
(Note) 2
Net sales
Net sales to external customers
6,405,493
6,553,709
12,959,203
-
12,959,203
Internal sales or transferred amount
-
35,030
35,030
(35,030)
-
between segments
Total
6,405,493
6,588,740
12,994,233
(35,030)
12,959,203
Segment profit or loss
45,734
(962,617)
(916,883)
-
(916,883)
Note:
- Adjustments to segment sales are eliminations between segments
- Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the consolidated statements of income.
