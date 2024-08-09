Golf Digest Online Inc.
Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
August 8, 2024
Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
1．Summary
2．Consolidated Performance
3．Domestic Performance
4．Overseas Performance
5．Other financial data
CHAPTER
01
Summary
Summary
- Sales were driven by growth in the overseas segment, with the weak yen also contributing. The domestic segment showed a gradual recovery, remaining flat despite a challenging environment.
- The amortization of goodwill and intangible assets in the overseas segment amounted to 940 million yen.
-
The average exchange rate rose from 1 USD = 134.98 JPY in the first half of the previous year to 1 USD = 152.35 JPY in the current period (+17.37 yen). The end‐of‐period rate increased from 1 USD =
141.82 JPY to 1 USD = 161.14 JPY (+19.32 yen), widening the negative impact on operating profit. However, a foreign exchange gain of 9.5billion yen was recorded.
- For a standalone basis, taxable income turned positive, resulting in corporate taxes of 445 million
Consolidated yen.
Net Sales
EBITDA
Operating profit before
Operating Profit
Profit attributable to
amortization of goodwill
owners of parent
27.91
1.22
‐0.16
‐1.10
‐1.04
billion yen
billion yen
billion yen
billion yen
billion yen
YoY +2.58 billion yen
YoY ‐0.44 billion yen
YoY ‐7.8 billion yen
YoY ‐8.6 billion yen
YoY ‐13.1 billion yen
+10.2 ％
‐26.9 ％
‐125.9 ％
‐ ％
‐474.7 ％
Summary
Overall
Overseas Golftec
segment
SkyTrak
- Both the GOLFTEC business and the Golf Launch Monitor (SkyTrak) continue to grow.
- Promoting the development of services that combine both GOLFTEC and SkyTrak businesses (GOLFTEC ANYWHERE concept).
- The weak yen has heightened exchange rate impacts on sales and expenses, leading to increased operating losses due to upfront costs.
- The swing measures technology owned by GOLFTEC has been adopted by CBS for broadcasting 8 men's golf tours.
- The high coach turnover rate has been improved; the number of coaches is now sufficient for future growth.
- For accounting basis, labor costs have increased ahead of revenue recognition.
- In 2024, a flagship store was opened in Manhattan, NY, and began operating a new business model. Aggressive expansion plans are set for 2025 and beyond.
- Existing stores are still recovering due to U.S. consumer trends and rising prices.
- Since starting in 2022, the initiative has shown a smooth launch. Focusing on software development and launching new services to increase subscription revenue.
- Sales outside the U.S. are being strengthened, aiming for early contributions to performance.
Summary
Overall
Equipment
Domestic
Course
Segment
Driving
Ranges
Others
- Compared to the latter half of 2023, GDO is showing signs of recovery.
- While repeat from existing customers remains strong, acquiring new customers is challenging.
- Profit margins are improving, and shipping cost revisions has also been progressively completed.
- Improvement in inventory quality and balance optimization is progressing.
- Although there were struggles in the latter half of 2023, the number of customers has been recovering since 2024.
- System development for the reservation business is progressing smoothy, aiming to achieve regrowth in near future.
- Expanded the number of Toptracer Range installations. New services will be introduced sequentially starting from the second half of the year.
- The media business (advertising sector) is struggling.
- There has been a decline in overall media exposure for golf in the domestic market.
CHAPTER
02
Consolidated Performance
Consolidated P/L Overview
(Millions of yen)
1H/2023
1H/2024
Increase/decrease
Increase/decrease
amount
percentage
Net sales
25,332
27,918
+ 2,586
+ 10.2 ％
（
）
13,992
13,943
‐ 48
‐ 0.3
Domestic
（
）
11,339
13,975
+ 2,635
+ 23.2
Overseas
％
％
Gross profit
8,710
8,978
+ 268
+ 3.1 ％
SG&A
8,950
10,083
+ 1,133
+ 12.7 ％
EBITDA
1,671
1,222
‐ 449
‐ 26.9 ％
（
）
937
876
‐ 61
‐ 6.5 ％
Domestic
（
）
734
346
‐ 387
‐ 52.8 ％
Overseas
Operating profit before
624
‐161
‐ 785
‐ 125.9 ％
amortization of goodwill
Operating profit
‐239
‐1,104
‐ 864
ー ％
（
）
625
533
‐ 91
‐ 14.7 ％
Domestic
（
）
‐864
‐1,637
‐ 772
ー ％
Overseas
Ordinary profit
258
‐480
‐ 739
‐ 285.7 ％
Net income
277
‐1,040
‐ 1,318
‐ 474.7 ％
Consolidated Net Sales │ By Segment
Overseas segment growth led to double‐digit year‐over‐year growth in consolidated sales.
▶
▶
Domestic segment, despite reduced market demand and weather factors, retail performance improved in Q2, leading to a recovery matching the previous year for the first half.
Overseas segment, growth in the launch monitor business drove a 23.2% year‐over‐year growth, benefited from the weak yen.
Net Sales by Segment (Quarterly)（millions of yen）
■ Domestic Net Sales
■ Overseas Net Sales
7,430
7,651
7,538
6,561
6,849
6,405
7,421
6,882
6,553
6,248
6,202
5,091
2023/Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024/Q1
Q2
© Golf Digest Online Inc.
YoY（ Millions of yen ）
2023/H1 2024/H1YoY
Consolidated
25,332
27,918
+ 2,586
+ 10.2％
Net Sales
■ Domestic
13,992
13,943
‐ 48
‐ 0.3％
■ Overseas
11,339
13,975
+ 2,635
+ 23.2％
