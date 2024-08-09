Both the GOLFTEC business and the Golf Launch Monitor (SkyTrak) continue to grow.

Promoting the development of services that combine both GOLFTEC and SkyTrak businesses (GOLFTEC ANYWHERE concept).

The weak yen has heightened exchange rate impacts on sales and expenses, leading to increased operating losses due to upfront costs.

The swing measures technology owned by GOLFTEC has been adopted by CBS for broadcasting 8 men's golf tours.

The high coach turnover rate has been improved; the number of coaches is now sufficient for future growth.

For accounting basis, labor costs have increased ahead of revenue recognition.

In 2024, a flagship store was opened in Manhattan, NY, and began operating a new business model. Aggressive expansion plans are set for 2025 and beyond.

Existing stores are still recovering due to U.S. consumer trends and rising prices.

Since starting in 2022, the initiative has shown a smooth launch. Focusing on software development and launching new services to increase subscription revenue.