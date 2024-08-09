Golf Digest Online Inc.

Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

August 8, 2024

Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

1Summary

2Consolidated Performance

3Domestic Performance

4Overseas Performance

5Other financial data

Summary

Summary

  • Sales were driven by growth in the overseas segment, with the weak yen also contributing. The domestic segment showed a gradual recovery, remaining flat despite a challenging environment.
  • The amortization of goodwill and intangible assets in the overseas segment amounted to 940 million yen.
  • The average exchange rate rose from 1 USD = 134.98 JPY in the first half of the previous year to 1 USD = 152.35 JPY in the current period (+17.37 yen). The end‐of‐period rate increased from 1 USD =
    141.82 JPY to 1 USD = 161.14 JPY (+19.32 yen), widening the negative impact on operating profit. However, a foreign exchange gain of 9.5billion yen was recorded.
  • For a standalone basis, taxable income turned positive, resulting in corporate taxes of 445 million

Consolidated yen.

Net Sales

EBITDA

Operating profit before

Operating Profit

Profit attributable to

amortization of goodwill

owners of parent

27.91

1.22

‐0.16

‐1.10

‐1.04

billion yen

billion yen

billion yen

billion yen

billion yen

YoY +2.58 billion yen

YoY ‐0.44 billion yen

YoY ‐7.8 billion yen

YoY ‐8.6 billion yen

YoY ‐13.1 billion yen

+10.2

‐26.9

‐125.9

‐474.7

Summary

Overall

Overseas Golftec

segment

SkyTrak

  • Both the GOLFTEC business and the Golf Launch Monitor (SkyTrak) continue to grow.
  • Promoting the development of services that combine both GOLFTEC and SkyTrak businesses (GOLFTEC ANYWHERE concept).
  • The weak yen has heightened exchange rate impacts on sales and expenses, leading to increased operating losses due to upfront costs.
  • The swing measures technology owned by GOLFTEC has been adopted by CBS for broadcasting 8 men's golf tours.
  • The high coach turnover rate has been improved; the number of coaches is now sufficient for future growth.
  • For accounting basis, labor costs have increased ahead of revenue recognition.
  • In 2024, a flagship store was opened in Manhattan, NY, and began operating a new business model. Aggressive expansion plans are set for 2025 and beyond.
  • Existing stores are still recovering due to U.S. consumer trends and rising prices.
  • Since starting in 2022, the initiative has shown a smooth launch. Focusing on software development and launching new services to increase subscription revenue.
  • Sales outside the U.S. are being strengthened, aiming for early contributions to performance.

Summary

Overall

Equipment

Domestic

Course

Segment

Driving

Ranges

Others

  • Compared to the latter half of 2023, GDO is showing signs of recovery.
  • While repeat from existing customers remains strong, acquiring new customers is challenging.
  • Profit margins are improving, and shipping cost revisions has also been progressively completed.
  • Improvement in inventory quality and balance optimization is progressing.
  • Although there were struggles in the latter half of 2023, the number of customers has been recovering since 2024.
  • System development for the reservation business is progressing smoothy, aiming to achieve regrowth in near future.
  • Expanded the number of Toptracer Range installations. New services will be introduced sequentially starting from the second half of the year.
  • The media business (advertising sector) is struggling.
  • There has been a decline in overall media exposure for golf in the domestic market.

Consolidated Performance

Consolidated P/L Overview

(Millions of yen)

1H/2023

1H/2024

Increase/decrease

Increase/decrease

amount

percentage

Net sales

25,332

27,918

+ 2,586

+ 10.2

13,992

13,943

‐ 48

‐ 0.3

Domestic

11,339

13,975

+ 2,635

+ 23.2

Overseas

Gross profit

8,710

8,978

+ 268

+ 3.1

SG&A

8,950

10,083

+ 1,133

+ 12.7

EBITDA

1,671

1,222

‐ 449

‐ 26.9

937

876

‐ 61

‐ 6.5

Domestic

734

346

‐ 387

‐ 52.8

Overseas

Operating profit before

624

‐161

‐ 785

‐ 125.9

amortization of goodwill

Operating profit

‐239

‐1,104

‐ 864

625

533

‐ 91

‐ 14.7

Domestic

‐864

‐1,637

‐ 772

Overseas

Ordinary profit

258

‐480

‐ 739

‐ 285.7

Net income

277

‐1,040

‐ 1,318

‐ 474.7

Consolidated Net Sales │ By Segment

Overseas segment growth led to double‐digit year‐over‐year growth in consolidated sales.

Domestic segment, despite reduced market demand and weather factors, retail performance improved in Q2, leading to a recovery matching the previous year for the first half.

Overseas segment, growth in the launch monitor business drove a 23.2% year‐over‐year growth, benefited from the weak yen.

Net Sales by Segment (Quarterly)millions of yen

Domestic Net Sales

Overseas Net Sales

7,430

7,651

7,538

6,561

6,849

6,405

7,421

6,882

6,553

6,248

6,202

5,091

2023/Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2024/Q1

Q2

YoY Millions of yen

2023/H1 2024/H1YoY

Consolidated

25,332

27,918

+ 2,586

+ 10.2

Net Sales

Domestic

13,992

13,943

‐ 48

‐ 0.3

Overseas

11,339

13,975

+ 2,635

+ 23.2

