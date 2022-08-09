Log in
    3319   JP3309050007

GOLF DIGEST ONLINE INC.

(3319)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50 2022-08-09 pm EDT
1684.00 JPY   +2.93%
08/09GOLF DIGEST ONLINE : SkyTrak Acquisition - Presentation Material(3 MB)
PU
08/09GOLF DIGEST ONLINE : Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds(132 KB)
PU
08/09GOLF DIGEST ONLINE : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(2 MB)
PU
Golf Digest Online : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(2 MB)

08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Results Briefing for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Golf Digest Online Inc.

Disclaimer

  • This results briefing may contain forecasts for the GDO Group's future business results. Readers are cautioned that actual business results may differ from these forecasts due to a variety of elements, including latent risks and uncertainties. For more information on factors that may impact our business results, please refer to the Business Risks section in our Securities Report. However, please note that elements that may impact our business results are not limited to those included in the Business Risks section.
  • Effective from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the GDO Group applies Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, hereinafter referred to as Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc.). Unless otherwise stated, comparative amounts for the previous fiscal year in this briefing have been calculated on the assumption that this accounting standard had been applied.
  • Readers are asked to refrain from the unauthorized reproduction of this briefing or any data therein.

© Golf Digest Online Inc.

2

INDEX

  1. Review of the First Half of FY2022
  2. GDO Group Initiatives in the First Half of FY2022
  3. (Reference material)

© Golf Digest Online Inc.

3

01CHAPTER

Review of the First Half of FY2022

© Golf Digest Online Inc.

4

Executive Summary

Double-Digit Growth for Net Sales and EBITDA as Both Hit Record Highs

Golf demand remained firm. The Overseas Segment in particular drove growth

In February 2022, U.S. GOLFTEC recorded an extraordinary gain of 809 million yen due to a gain on

debt forgiveness

Net Sales

EBITDA

21.35 billion yen

2.02 billion yen

Operating Profit

Profit attributable to

0.85 billion yen

owners of parent

YoY +3.15 billion yen

YoY +0.24 billion yen

1.39 billion yen

YoY -0.1 billion yen

+17.4%

+13.8%

＋121.3%

-11.2%

YoY ＋0.76 billion yen

© Golf Digest Online Inc.

※Effective from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the GDO Group applies Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc.

5

Figures for FY2021 have been calculated on the assumption that this accounting standard had been applied.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golf Digest Online Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
