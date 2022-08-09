Golf Digest Online : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(2 MB)
Results Briefing for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Golf Digest Online Inc.
Disclaimer
This results briefing may contain forecasts for the GDO Group's future business results. Readers are cautioned that actual business results may differ from these forecasts due to a variety of elements, including latent risks and uncertainties. For more information on factors that may impact our business results, please refer to the Business Risks section in our Securities Report. However, please note that elements that may impact our business results are not limited to those included in the Business Risks section.
Effective from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, the GDO Group applies Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, hereinafter referred to as Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc.). Unless otherwise stated, comparative amounts for the previous fiscal year in this briefing have been calculated on the assumption that this accounting standard had been applied.
Readers are asked to refrain from the unauthorized reproduction of this briefing or any data therein.
