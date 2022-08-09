Golf Digest Online : Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds(132 KB)
08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
[Translation]
August 10, 2022
Listed company name:
Golf Digest Online Inc.
Stock code:
3319 (TSE Prime)
Representative:
Nobuya Ishizaka, President & CEO
Contact:
Ryo Nakamura, CFO
Phone: +81-3-5656-2888
Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds
Golf Digest Online Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at its Board of Directors meeting held on August 10, 2022, the Company has resolved that GOLFTEC ST LLC will execute an asset purchase agreement with SkyTrak LLC (whose head office is located in North Carolina, USA), SportTrak LLC (whose head office is also located in North Carolina, USA), and SkyHawke Technologies, LLC (whose head office is located in Mississippi, USA) (such three companies are collectively referred to as the "SkyTrak Group"), and that the Company will borrow funds in connection with the asset purchase. GOLFTEC ST LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, both of which are Colorado limited liability companies and are headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, USA (US GOLFTEC) (see Note).
Note: GOLFTEC ST LLC is a company newly incorporated by US GOLFTEC for the purpose of making the asset purchase.
1. Reasons for the asset purchase
The Company Group deploys its vast information assets and service capabilities specialized for golf as a golf technology company to enhance the complete experience of golfers. In July 2018, as part of the global expansion of the Company Group, it acquired more shares in US GOLFTEC, which operates a golf lesson chain that boasts the No. 1 market share in the US, the world's largest golf market and a technologically advanced country, and thereby made US GOLFTEC part of the Company Group.
US GOLFTEC offers lessons and golf club fittings suited to each individual based on three levels of data-swing data, ball and golf club data, and user profile data-generated from leading edge technology, .US GOLFTEC has over 220 locations in six countries including the US as well as Canada and the Southeast Asia region and provides over 1.5 million lessons annually by over 900 accredited coaches.
The SkyTrak Group designs, develops, and distributes "SkyTrak," launch monitors, which holds the No. 1 market share for commercial grade launch monitors. Enabling high-precision launch data at an affordable price, "SkyTrak" provides golfers of all skill levels accurate, real- time feedback making it a complete practice, play and entertainment system. A great solution for consumers, teachers, club fitters and PGA Professionals, SkyTrak delivers quality ball flight simulations that reflect a golfer's actual performance. With over 45,000 members using "SkyTrak," the SkyTrak Group has a firmly established revenue model based on member subscription.
The emergence of new technology has enhanced the complete learning and playing
1
experience for golfers and COVID-19 has actually created an increased demand for golf and new ways to play, whether it be on-course or off-course.
US GOLFTEC envisions additional growth and expansion in the market, and will be launching "GOLFTEC ANYWHERE," to offer golfers a world-class golfing experience wherever they want to improve their performance.
The Company has decided that acquiring the "SkyTrak" related assets from the SkyTrak Group will greatly complement and accelerate the "GOLFTEC ANYWHERE" concept and that this will also contribute to additional market share growth and profit growth of the the Company via US GOLFTEC in the US.
2. Outline of asset purchase
(1)
Assets to be purchased
Assets related to the "SkyTrak" golf launch
monitor developed by the SkyTrak Group
(Specifically, (i) software for "SkyTrak" etc.,
from SportTrak LLC, (ii) customer related assets
and related system etc., from
SkyHaTechnologies, LLC and (iii) all of its
assets related to "SkyTrak" including key
contracts from SkyTrak LLC)
(2)
Operating results
Revenue from sales in most recent fiscal year:
approximately 46 million USD (62.5 hundred
million yen ) (See Note 2)
(3)
Assets and liabilities
Assets and liabilities related to "SkyTrak"
related businesses
(4)
Purchase price
Approximately 65 million USD (87.7 hundred
million yen)
(5)
Payment method
Payment in cash
(6)
Advisory fees, etc.
Approximately 5.1 hundred million yen) (See
Note 3)
Note 1: Converted at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 135 yen.
Note 2: Revenue from sales of SkyTrak LLC, which operates sales for general customers.
Note 3: "Advisory fees, etc." includes the initial expenses for the borrowing stated in "6. Borrowing," and the 5.1 hundred million yen required for this is equal to approximately 5.6% of the amount of consolidated net assets of the Company.
3. Outline of counterparties
(1) Name
SkyTrak LLC
(2)
Location
4310 Enterprise Drive Suite C Winston Salem,
NC 27106, USA
(3)
Names and positions of
Donald W. Thorup, III
representatives
(4)
Business activities
Design and sale of the "SkyTrak" golf launch
2
monitor
(5)
Largest shareholders and their
SkyHawke Technologies, LLC: 50%
shareholding ratios
SportTrak LLC: 50%
(6)
Net assets and total assets
Not disclosed at request of counterparty.
(7)
Relationship with the
Capital
None.
Company
relationship
Personnel
None.
relationship
Transactional
Supplier of monitors to a
relationship
subsidiary of the Company.
Related party
Not a related party of the
Company.
(1) Name
SportTrak LLC
(2)
Location
4310 Enterprise Drive Suite C/D Winston-
Salem, NC 27106, USA
(3)
Names and positions of
Don W. Thorup, III
representatives
(4)
Business activities
Procurement, product design, and development
of the "SkyTrak" golf launch monitor
(5)
Largest shareholders and their
Not disclosed at request of counterparty.
shareholding ratios
(6)
Net assets and total assets
Not disclosed at request of counterparty.
(7)
Relationship with the
Capital
None.
Company
relationship
Personnel
None.
relationship
Transactional
None.
relationship
Related party
Not a related party of the
Company.
(1) Name
SkyHawke Technologies, LLC
(2)
Location
Ridgeland Technology Center 274 Commerce
Park Drive, Suite M Ridgeland, MS 39157
U.S.A.
(3)
Names and positions of
Richard Edmonson
representatives
(4)
Business activities
Sales management and customer support
systems management for the "SkyTrak" golf
3
launch monitor
(5)
Largest shareholders and their
Not disclosed at request of counterparty.
shareholding ratios
(6)
Net assets and total assets
Not disclosed at request of counterparty.
(7)
Relationship with the
Capital
None.
Company
relationship
Personnel
None.
relationship
Transactional
None.
relationship
Related party
Not a related party of the
Company.
4. Schedule
(1)
Board of Directors resolution
August 10, 2022
date
(2)
Agreement execution date
August 10, 2022 (counterparty local time)
(3)
Asset purchase date (tentative)
August 31, 2022 (counterparty local time)
5. Outline of accounting
The asset purchase is expected to constitute an "acquisition" for the purposes of corporate consolidated accounting standards. The amounts of goodwill and other intangible fixed assets, etc. to be recorded pursuant to such accounting treatment is currently under examination.
6. Borrowing
The Company has resolved as follows to borrow funds through a syndicate loan for the purpose of procuring the asset purchase price and related expenses as well as funds required for maintaining and enhancing the future growth and capital efficiency of the Company and the Company Group.
(1)
Amount of borrowings
About 156 hundred million yen
(tentative)
(inclusive of 32 million USD in USD-
denominated borrowings) (See Note 2)
(2)
Agreement execution date
August 24, 2022
(tentative)
(3)
Initial loan drawdown date
August 29, 2022
(tentative)
(4)
Repayment date (tentative)
Last day of July 2027
(5)
Borrowing interest
Standard interest plus spread
(6)
Repayment method
Balloon repayment
4
(7)
Security
Unsecured and unguaranteed
(8)
Arranger and agent
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(9)
Co-arranger
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Note 1: Converted at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 135 yen.
Note 2: Part of the borrowed funds are scheduled to be borrowed through a term loan with a commitment period.
7. Future outlook
The Company is currently examining impacts that this transaction may have on the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 and will promptly disclose any such impacts once they are determined.
End
For reference: Consolidated financial results forecast (announced on February 15, 2022) and consolidated financial results in previous period
