Golf Digest Online : Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds(132 KB)

08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
[Translation]

August 10, 2022

Listed company name:

Golf Digest Online Inc.

Stock code:

3319 (TSE Prime)

Representative:

Nobuya Ishizaka, President & CEO

Contact:

Ryo Nakamura, CFO

Phone: +81-3-5656-2888

Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds

Golf Digest Online Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at its Board of Directors meeting held on August 10, 2022, the Company has resolved that GOLFTEC ST LLC will execute an asset purchase agreement with SkyTrak LLC (whose head office is located in North Carolina, USA), SportTrak LLC (whose head office is also located in North Carolina, USA), and SkyHawke Technologies, LLC (whose head office is located in Mississippi, USA) (such three companies are collectively referred to as the "SkyTrak Group"), and that the Company will borrow funds in connection with the asset purchase. GOLFTEC ST LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, both of which are Colorado limited liability companies and are headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, USA (US GOLFTEC) (see Note).

Note: GOLFTEC ST LLC is a company newly incorporated by US GOLFTEC for the purpose of making the asset purchase.

1. Reasons for the asset purchase

The Company Group deploys its vast information assets and service capabilities specialized for golf as a golf technology company to enhance the complete experience of golfers. In July 2018, as part of the global expansion of the Company Group, it acquired more shares in US GOLFTEC, which operates a golf lesson chain that boasts the No. 1 market share in the US, the world's largest golf market and a technologically advanced country, and thereby made US GOLFTEC part of the Company Group.

US GOLFTEC offers lessons and golf club fittings suited to each individual based on three levels of data-swing data, ball and golf club data, and user profile data-generated from leading edge technology, .US GOLFTEC has over 220 locations in six countries including the US as well as Canada and the Southeast Asia region and provides over 1.5 million lessons annually by over 900 accredited coaches.

The SkyTrak Group designs, develops, and distributes "SkyTrak," launch monitors, which holds the No. 1 market share for commercial grade launch monitors. Enabling high-precision launch data at an affordable price, "SkyTrak" provides golfers of all skill levels accurate, real- time feedback making it a complete practice, play and entertainment system. A great solution for consumers, teachers, club fitters and PGA Professionals, SkyTrak delivers quality ball flight simulations that reflect a golfer's actual performance. With over 45,000 members using "SkyTrak," the SkyTrak Group has a firmly established revenue model based on member subscription.

The emergence of new technology has enhanced the complete learning and playing

1

experience for golfers and COVID-19 has actually created an increased demand for golf and new ways to play, whether it be on-course or off-course.

US GOLFTEC envisions additional growth and expansion in the market, and will be launching "GOLFTEC ANYWHERE," to offer golfers a world-class golfing experience wherever they want to improve their performance.

The Company has decided that acquiring the "SkyTrak" related assets from the SkyTrak Group will greatly complement and accelerate the "GOLFTEC ANYWHERE" concept and that this will also contribute to additional market share growth and profit growth of the the Company via US GOLFTEC in the US.

2. Outline of asset purchase

(1)

Assets to be purchased

Assets related to the "SkyTrak" golf launch

monitor developed by the SkyTrak Group

(Specifically, (i) software for "SkyTrak" etc.,

from SportTrak LLC, (ii) customer related assets

and related system etc., from

SkyHaTechnologies, LLC and (iii) all of its

assets related to "SkyTrak" including key

contracts from SkyTrak LLC)

(2)

Operating results

Revenue from sales in most recent fiscal year:

approximately 46 million USD (62.5 hundred

million yen ) (See Note 2)

(3)

Assets and liabilities

Assets and liabilities related to "SkyTrak"

related businesses

(4)

Purchase price

Approximately 65 million USD (87.7 hundred

million yen)

(5)

Payment method

Payment in cash

(6)

Advisory fees, etc.

Approximately 5.1 hundred million yen) (See

Note 3)

Note 1: Converted at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 135 yen.

Note 2: Revenue from sales of SkyTrak LLC, which operates sales for general customers.

Note 3: "Advisory fees, etc." includes the initial expenses for the borrowing stated in "6. Borrowing," and the 5.1 hundred million yen required for this is equal to approximately 5.6% of the amount of consolidated net assets of the Company.

3. Outline of counterparties

(1) Name

SkyTrak LLC

(2)

Location

4310 Enterprise Drive Suite C Winston Salem,

NC 27106, USA

(3)

Names and positions of

Donald W. Thorup, III

representatives

(4)

Business activities

Design and sale of the "SkyTrak" golf launch

2

monitor

(5)

Largest shareholders and their

SkyHawke Technologies, LLC: 50%

shareholding ratios

SportTrak LLC: 50%

(6)

Net assets and total assets

Not disclosed at request of counterparty.

(7)

Relationship with the

Capital

None.

Company

relationship

Personnel

None.

relationship

Transactional

Supplier of monitors to a

relationship

subsidiary of the Company.

Related party

Not a related party of the

Company.

(1) Name

SportTrak LLC

(2)

Location

4310 Enterprise Drive Suite C/D Winston-

Salem, NC 27106, USA

(3)

Names and positions of

Don W. Thorup, III

representatives

(4)

Business activities

Procurement, product design, and development

of the "SkyTrak" golf launch monitor

(5)

Largest shareholders and their

Not disclosed at request of counterparty.

shareholding ratios

(6)

Net assets and total assets

Not disclosed at request of counterparty.

(7)

Relationship with the

Capital

None.

Company

relationship

Personnel

None.

relationship

Transactional

None.

relationship

Related party

Not a related party of the

Company.

(1) Name

SkyHawke Technologies, LLC

(2)

Location

Ridgeland Technology Center 274 Commerce

Park Drive, Suite M Ridgeland, MS 39157

U.S.A.

(3)

Names and positions of

Richard Edmonson

representatives

(4)

Business activities

Sales management and customer support

systems management for the "SkyTrak" golf

3

launch monitor

(5)

Largest shareholders and their

Not disclosed at request of counterparty.

shareholding ratios

(6)

Net assets and total assets

Not disclosed at request of counterparty.

(7)

Relationship with the

Capital

None.

Company

relationship

Personnel

None.

relationship

Transactional

None.

relationship

Related party

Not a related party of the

Company.

4. Schedule

(1)

Board of Directors resolution

August 10, 2022

date

(2)

Agreement execution date

August 10, 2022 (counterparty local time)

(3)

Asset purchase date (tentative)

August 31, 2022 (counterparty local time)

5. Outline of accounting

The asset purchase is expected to constitute an "acquisition" for the purposes of corporate consolidated accounting standards. The amounts of goodwill and other intangible fixed assets, etc. to be recorded pursuant to such accounting treatment is currently under examination.

6. Borrowing

The Company has resolved as follows to borrow funds through a syndicate loan for the purpose of procuring the asset purchase price and related expenses as well as funds required for maintaining and enhancing the future growth and capital efficiency of the Company and the Company Group.

(1)

Amount of borrowings

About 156 hundred million yen

(tentative)

(inclusive of 32 million USD in USD-

denominated borrowings) (See Note 2)

(2)

Agreement execution date

August 24, 2022

(tentative)

(3)

Initial loan drawdown date

August 29, 2022

(tentative)

(4)

Repayment date (tentative)

Last day of July 2027

(5)

Borrowing interest

Standard interest plus spread

(6)

Repayment method

Balloon repayment

4

(7)

Security

Unsecured and unguaranteed

(8)

Arranger and agent

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(9)

Co-arranger

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Note 1: Converted at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 135 yen.

Note 2: Part of the borrowed funds are scheduled to be borrowed through a term loan with a commitment period.

7. Future outlook

The Company is currently examining impacts that this transaction may have on the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 and will promptly disclose any such impacts once they are determined.

End

For reference: Consolidated financial results forecast (announced on February 15, 2022) and consolidated financial results in previous period

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated

Consolidated

Consolidated

Profit

attributable to

net sales

operating profit

ordinary profit

owners of parent

Consolidated financial

results forecast

43,900

2,100

2,100

1,900

(fiscal year ending

December 31, 2022)

Consolidated financial

results in previous

period

39,594

1,706

1,715

1,035

(fiscal year ending

December 31, 2021)

5

Disclaimer

Golf Digest Online Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
