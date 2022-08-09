Golf Digest Online : Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds(132 KB)

[Translation]

August 10, 2022

Listed company name: Golf Digest Online Inc. Stock code: 3319 (TSE Prime) Representative: Nobuya Ishizaka, President & CEO Contact: Ryo Nakamura, CFO Phone: +81-3-5656-2888

Notice regarding Asset Purchase by Consolidated Subsidiary and Borrowing of Funds

Golf Digest Online Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at its Board of Directors meeting held on August 10, 2022, the Company has resolved that GOLFTEC ST LLC will execute an asset purchase agreement with SkyTrak LLC (whose head office is located in North Carolina, USA), SportTrak LLC (whose head office is also located in North Carolina, USA), and SkyHawke Technologies, LLC (whose head office is located in Mississippi, USA) (such three companies are collectively referred to as the "SkyTrak Group"), and that the Company will borrow funds in connection with the asset purchase. GOLFTEC ST LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, both of which are Colorado limited liability companies and are headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, USA (US GOLFTEC) (see Note).

Note: GOLFTEC ST LLC is a company newly incorporated by US GOLFTEC for the purpose of making the asset purchase.

1. Reasons for the asset purchase

The Company Group deploys its vast information assets and service capabilities specialized for golf as a golf technology company to enhance the complete experience of golfers. In July 2018, as part of the global expansion of the Company Group, it acquired more shares in US GOLFTEC, which operates a golf lesson chain that boasts the No. 1 market share in the US, the world's largest golf market and a technologically advanced country, and thereby made US GOLFTEC part of the Company Group.

US GOLFTEC offers lessons and golf club fittings suited to each individual based on three levels of data-swing data, ball and golf club data, and user profile data-generated from leading edge technology, .US GOLFTEC has over 220 locations in six countries including the US as well as Canada and the Southeast Asia region and provides over 1.5 million lessons annually by over 900 accredited coaches.

The SkyTrak Group designs, develops, and distributes "SkyTrak," launch monitors, which holds the No. 1 market share for commercial grade launch monitors. Enabling high-precision launch data at an affordable price, "SkyTrak" provides golfers of all skill levels accurate, real- time feedback making it a complete practice, play and entertainment system. A great solution for consumers, teachers, club fitters and PGA Professionals, SkyTrak delivers quality ball flight simulations that reflect a golfer's actual performance. With over 45,000 members using "SkyTrak," the SkyTrak Group has a firmly established revenue model based on member subscription.

The emergence of new technology has enhanced the complete learning and playing

