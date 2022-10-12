Golf Digest Online : Sessa Partners Full Report(

Highly effective and scalable business model: self-reinforcing ecosystem based on IT around core media specialized in all things golf

GDO was established in May-2000 at the height of the 'dot.com' internet bubble. Founder and CEO Nobuya 'Mike' Ishizaka, a veteran of Mitsubishi Corporation and holder of a Harvard Business School MBA, had a simple premise: build a media platform specialized in golf, and develop IT-based businesses revolving around the core media. The graphic below shows the initial 3 main 'tricycle' wheels of RETAIL (golf gear online sales), COURSE (online tee time bookings), and MEDIA (on-site ad placement).

The core media is GDO News, which covers all news, topics and tournament/event related information. The company has a dedicated Editorial Department with staff writers producing proprietary content as well as culling together a myriad of information of interest to golfers. GDO News attracts visitors to the site, creating a powerful platform for various services aimed at golfers. In 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021, GDO News won the LINE NEWS AWARD Grand Prize in the Sports Category awarded to the media most supported by users (2017 & 2018 winner was soccer's Football ZONE).

The trend of GDO Club Members, shown in the graph on the following page, is a key leading indicator for Japan business. This is the textbook definition of structural growth, driven in large part by the rising EC ratio. GDO club members topped 5 million in 3Q FY12/21. GDO's current best estimate of total golfers in Japan is roughly 7.8 million, so GDO Club Members account for well over half of all golfers. In this report we summarize key trends in the US golf market. For a detailed overview of the golf market in Japan, please refer to our last GDO Full Report dated March 29, 2021, as well as METI monthly industry data in the SUPPLEMENT at the end of this report.