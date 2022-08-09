Golf Digest Online : SkyTrak Acquisition - Presentation Material(3 MB)

SKYTRAK ACQUISITION
CHAPTER
GDO BUSINESS STRATEGY
2
© Golf Digest Online Inc.
MID-TERM BUSINESS PLAN
- Lead the way -
lead the way for the next generation golf business
Lead the way for the digital transformation of golf services in both
the Japanese and US markets.
3
THREE PILLARS OF THE MID-TERM BUSINESS PLAN
01Next Growth Stage
We will catapult new golf demand by strengthening our existing core business as well as driving our new growth businesses
02Focused Differentiation
With the concept of holistic golf services, we will differentiate in marketing, content, and uses of technology to capture the hearts and minds of our customers
03Growing our profitability
We will grow bottom-line profits through our core businesses and invest in our continued future growth
4
OVERVIEW OF THE MID-TERM BUSINESS PLAN
Leading edge golf services
Overseas
New
Domestic
Business
Growth through
Quickly establish a
Strengthening
economies of scale
high growth revenue
profitability within
model
tough macro-market
conditions
Focus investments in growth areas
Fundamental base to support the GDO group
Maximizing effective marketing strategies
Content as king
Strengthening
IT / technology
Pursue operational
excellence through5 organizational strength
