    3319   JP3309050007

GOLF DIGEST ONLINE INC.

(3319)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:51 2022-08-09 pm EDT
1681.00 JPY   +2.75%
Golf Digest Online : SkyTrak Acquisition - Presentation Material(3 MB)

08/09/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
SKYTRAK ACQUISITION

CONFIDENTIAL

CHAPTER

GDO BUSINESS STRATEGY

2

© Golf Digest Online Inc.

MID-TERM BUSINESS PLAN

- Lead the way -

lead the way for the next generation golf business

Lead the way for the digital transformation of golf services in both

the Japanese and US markets.

3

THREE PILLARS OF THE MID-TERM BUSINESS PLAN

01Next Growth Stage

We will catapult new golf demand by strengthening our existing core business as well as driving our new growth businesses

02Focused Differentiation

With the concept of holistic golf services, we will differentiate in marketing, content, and uses of technology to capture the hearts and minds of our customers

03Growing our profitability

We will grow bottom-line profits through our core businesses and invest in our continued future growth

4

OVERVIEW OF THE MID-TERM BUSINESS PLAN

Leading edge golf services

Overseas

New

Domestic

Business

Business

Business

Growth through

Quickly establish a

Strengthening

economies of scale

high growth revenue

profitability within

model

tough macro-market

conditions

Focus investments in growth areas

Fundamental base to support the GDO group

Maximizing effective marketing strategies

Content as king

Strengthening

IT / technology

Pursue operational

excellence through5 organizational strength

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golf Digest Online Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 600 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2022 1 900 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 29 896 M 222 M 222 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 123
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart GOLF DIGEST ONLINE INC.
Duration : Period :
Golf Digest Online Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLF DIGEST ONLINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 636,00 JPY
Average target price 2 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nobuya Ishizaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Nishino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Takehiro Yoshikawa Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Hironari Hashioka Independent Outside Director
Toshinori Iwasawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLF DIGEST ONLINE INC.39.65%225
AMAZON.COM, INC.-16.38%1 420 247
JD.COM, INC.-16.03%89 900
COUPANG, INC.-34.65%33 839
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.33%24 901
ETSY, INC.-48.85%14 178