Issuer: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Goldinvest.de Interview with Goldcorp Founder Rob McEwen



20.12.2023 / 11:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



"To me, these are opportune times"



In this in-depth Goldinvest.de interview with mining legend, Goldcorp founder and McEwen Mining CEO, Rob McEwen, we talk about the state of the (gold) mining industry and the need for change in the industry to attract sufficient funding in the future so that it can continue to fulfill its vital role in modern society.



Rob also tells us why he invests in the junior mining/exploration sector and we talk about two interesting companies that we at Goldinvest.de are also following.



You can find the full interview here:



Rob McEwen: "To me, these are opportune times"





Join our new WhatsApp Channel, now!



Disclaimer: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors, agencies and companies the opportunity to publish comments, analyses and news on http://www.goldinvest.de . This content is intended solely for the information of readers and does not constitute a call to action; it is not to be understood either explicitly or implicitly as a guarantee for any price developments. Furthermore, it is in no way a substitute for individual expert investment advice and does not constitute an offer to sell the share(s) in question or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. It is expressly not a financial analysis, but an advertising/journalistic text. Readers who make investment decisions or carry out transactions on the basis of the information provided here do so exclusively at their own risk. No contractual relationship is established between GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its readers or the users of its offers, as our information relates only to the company and not to the reader's investment decision.



The acquisition of securities is associated with high risks, which can lead to the total loss of the capital invested. The information published by GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its authors is based on careful research, but any liability for financial losses or a guarantee for the topicality, correctness, appropriateness and completeness of the articles offered here is expressly excluded. Please also note our terms of use.



In accordance with §34b WpHG and §48f Abs. 5 BörseG (Austria) we would like to point out that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and/or partners, customers or employees of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH hold or may hold shares in the companies mentioned here and therefore a conflict of interest may or does exist. GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH also reserves the right to buy or sell shares in the company at any time. In addition, there is a contractual relationship between Dynasty Gold, Goliath Resources and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, which includes reporting by GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH on Dynasty Gold and Goliath Resources. This is another clear conflict of interest.

Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

