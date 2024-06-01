Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Limited at its board of directors meeting held on June 01, 2024, The Board has noted the resignation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain, who has resigned from the post of Director with effect from 01st June, 2024. The Board has noted the resignation of Ms. Prashuka Jain (06412915), who has resigned from the post of Director with effect from 01st June, 2024. The Board has noted the resignation of Ms. Smita Chaturvedi (Membership No.

A48303) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01st June, 2024. Audit Committee: Ms. Namrata Sharma Chairperson Non- Executive - Independent Director, Ms. Apra Sharma Member Non- Executive - Independent Director, Ms. Geeta Sethi Member Managing Director. Stakeholders Relationship Committee: Ms. Namrata Sharma Chairperson Non- Executive - Independent Director Ms. Apra Sharma Member Non- Executive - Independent Director, Ms. Geeta Sethi Member Managing Director.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Ms. Apra Sharma Chairperson Non- Executive - Independent Director, Ms. Namrata Sharma Member Non- Executive - Independent Director, Mr. Dharmendra Gupta Member Non- Executive - Independent Director.