Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces National Distribution for Sketch Can

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce today that Grocery Outlet, Inc., one of the nation's largest extreme value retailer will be selling Sketch Can. This new partnership will introduce the Sketch Can brand to more than 400 retailers nationwide and more than 1.5 million shoppers.

Grocery Outlet has an expansive distribution network of retailers located in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The growing child obesity epidemic raises awareness of the high-calorie, sugar-sweetened beverages many kids are consuming. Sketch Can is a healthy alternative to sugar-filled juice boxes and bottled water with artificial flavors. Sketch Can contains no sugar, gluten, GMOs, sodium, calories, or artificial sweeteners. Sketch Can is a refreshing beverage that is not only good for the entire family but is good for the environment as it is packaged in an aluminum can, reducing plastic pollution and inspiring kids to recycle.

"Aligning our organization with a best-in-class distributor like the Grocery Outlet Inc will provide consumers with healthier water alternatives for kids across the United States," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. "Sketch Can's unique, vibrantly colored packaging and natural fruit flavors make drinking water fun for kids while also keeping kids hydrated and healthy."

Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories, our portfolio includes Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can, Cause Water, Scorpion Energy and KOZ Water.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for the historical and present factual information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release, including statements identified by words such as "will," "expected," "plans," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the factors described in filings with OTC Markets, including but not limited to discussion under the caption "Risk Factors." Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's judgment solely as of the date hereof.

