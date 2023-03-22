Advanced search
Golden Grail Beverages (otc : GOGY) Announces Sway Energy is now available in over 300 New Retailers in Puerto Rico, including Walmart, Ralph's, Freshmart, Pueblo & Amigo
PR
Golden Grail Beverages (otc : GOGY) Announces Engagement of Salberg & Co. as the Company's Independent Auditor
PR
Golden Grail Beverages (otc : GOGY) Announces a Special Stock Dividend of One Share for every Ten Shares
PR
Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces Sway Energy is now available in over 300 New Retailers in Puerto Rico, including Walmart, Ralph's, Freshmart, Pueblo & Amigo

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages, (OTC: GOGY), is pleased to announce Sway Energy Drink's increase in market share in Puerto Rico with availability in over 300 new retailers, including Walmart, Ralph's and other retail stores. In February, Golden Grail announced its distribution agreement with B. Fernández & Hnos.

Data Bridge Market Research shows an increased global demand for healthier energy drinks due to the rise in fitness activities, especially among female consumers. Sway Energy is a next generation healthier, clean energy alternative. Sway energy drinks are formulated with natural green tea extract (i.e., natural caffeine), contain an immunity blend of Vitamin D, C, and Ashwagandha, 5 vitamins with 100% of the RDA, electrolytes and contains no sugar or artificial colors.

"The increased distribution of Sway in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands has served as an integral benchmark for the expansion of the brand, which will continue to grow in major retail stores across North America," said Steven Hoffman, Golden Grail CEO.

For more information about Sway Energy, go to: https://www.swayenergydrink.com/ 

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. 

Contact info:
info@goldengrailbeverges.com 
https://goldengrailbeverages.com/ 
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages
https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/
https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev 

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-grail-beverages-otc-gogy-announces-sway-energy-is-now-available-in-over-300-new-retailers-in-puerto-rico-including-walmart-ralphs-freshmart-pueblo--amigo-301777841.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp


© PRNewswire 2023
