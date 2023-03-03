Advanced search
    GOGY   US38105V1052

GOLN GRAI

(GOGY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:49:57 2023-03-02 pm EST
0.2650 USD   +10.42%
Golden Grail Technology (otc : GOGY) Announces Full Circle Distribution Agreement
PR
03/02Golden Grail Technology (otc : GOGY) Announcing Distribution Agreement with Olympic Eagle Distributing
PR
03/02Golden Grail Technology Announcing Distribution Agreement with Olympic Eagle Distributing
CI
Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) Announces Full Circle Distribution Agreement

03/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce that it has signed distribution agreement with Full Circle Distributors to distribute Sway Energy in Pennsylvania.

Since 2010 Full Circle Distributors has been partnering with great retailers to bring the highest quality products to the Pittsburgh area. Full Circle's distribution channel included grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, hotels, gas stations, convenience stores, colleges and universities.

"I am pleased to announce our new partnership agreement with Full Circle Distributors." stated Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail, "Full Circle is one of the top distributors in Pittsburgh, which is within 500 miles of more than half the US population. We believe this new partnership will help us greatly to increase Sway Brand presence in the Northeast.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. 

https://goldengrailtech.com/ 
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages
https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailtechbeverages/
https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-grail-technology-otc-gogy-announces-full-circle-distribution-agreement-301761619.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp


© PRNewswire 2023
