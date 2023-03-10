Advanced search
    GOGY   US38105V1052

GOLN GRAI

(GOGY)
03:00:18 2023-03-09
0.4100 USD   +6.49%
Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) announces Humboldt Beer Distribution Agreement

03/10/2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Humboldt Beer to distribute Sway Energy in Northern California.

Humboldt Beer Distributors is a locally owned distributor for several craft and imported beers along with many other non-alcoholic beverages. Humboldt Beer has served Humboldt, Trinity, Del Norte, and Siskiyou Counties for over 47 years.

"Working with Humboldt Beer Distributors, a household name in the Humboldt area will allow Golden Grail Beverages to expand distribution in Northern California," said Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail. "Combined with our other recent partnerships in the Pacific Northwest, we feel that Sway Energy is in a great position to expand our sales and brand awareness in the area."

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. 

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-grail-technology-otc-gogy-announces-humboldt-beer-distribution-agreement-301768448.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp


