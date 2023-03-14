Advanced search
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Provides an Update on Recent Bank Failures
Golub Capital Bdc, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Provides an Update on Recent Bank Failures

03/14/2023 | 06:08pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (NASDAQ: GBDC, www.golubcapitalbdc.com), today published a letter summarizing key findings from Golub Capital's work to date to assess GBDC's potential risk exposures related to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") and Signature Bank ("SBNY"). In short, Golub Capital believes GBDC and its investment adviser are in a strong capital and liquidity position, and, based on such work to date, Golub Capital has not identified material problems or risks related to the SVB and SBNY failures. The full letter is available here.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golub-capital-bdc-inc-provides-an-update-on-recent-bank-failures-301772261.html

SOURCE Golub Capital BDC, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
