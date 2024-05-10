Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GBDC undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication.

Some of the statements in this communication constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition or the two-step merger of GBDC 3 with and into GBDC (collectively, the "Mergers"), along with the related proposals for which stockholder approval will be sought (collectively, the "Proposals"). The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of GBDC and GBDC 3 and distribution projections; business prospects of GBDC and GBDC 3 and the prospects of their portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that GBDC and GBDC 3 expect to make. In addition, words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would,"

"expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or similar words

indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) the timing or likelihood of the Mergers closing; (ii) the expected synergies and savings associated with the Mergers; (iii) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Mergers, including the expected elimination of certain expenses and costs due to the Mergers; (iv) the percentage of GBDC and GBDC 3 stockholders voting in favor of the proposals submitted for their approval; (v) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; (vi) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Mergers may not be satisfied or waived; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from ongoing business operations; (viii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the Mergers may result in significant costs of defense and liability; (ix) changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including the impacts of inflation and rising interest rates; (x) risks associated with possible disruption in the operations of GBDC and GBDC 3 or the economy generally due to terrorism, war or other geopolitical conflict (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine), natural disasters or global health pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (xi) future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); (xii) changes in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets that could result in changes to the value of GBDC's or GBDC 3's assets; (xiii) elevating levels of inflation, and its impact on GBDC and GBDC 3, on their portfolio companies and on the industries in which they invest; (xiv) combined company's plans, expectations, objectives and intentions, as a result of the Mergers; (xv) the future operating results and net investment income projections of GBDC, GBDC 3, or, following the closing of one or both of the Mergers, the combined company; (xvi) the ability of GC Advisors to locate suitable investments for the combined