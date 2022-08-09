Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Golub Capital BDC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBDC   US38173M1027

GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.

(GBDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
14.27 USD   -0.56%
04:42pGOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:41pGOLUB CAPITAL BDC : Reschedules Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call - Form 8-K
PU
04:24pEarnings Flash (GBDC) GOLUB CAPITAL BDC Reports Q3 EPS $0.09
MT
Golub Capital BDC : Reschedules Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call - Form 8-K

08/09/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Reschedules
Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
________________________________________________________________________________________________

NEW YORK, NY, August 9, 2022 - Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (NASDAQ: GBDC, www.golubcapitalbdc.com) ("GBDC" or "the Company"), announced today that the Company is rescheduling its conference call to discuss the fiscal year 2022 third quarter results.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will now host an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 11, 2022 to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call has been rescheduled to accommodate a family obligation of the Chief Executive Officer.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 330-3529 approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (646) 960-0656. Participants should reference Golub Capital BDC, Inc. when prompted. An archived replay of the call will be available shortly after the call until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 25, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030. International dialers, please dial (647) 362-9199. For all replays, please reference program ID number 5111111.

ABOUT GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. ("GBDC") is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. GBDC invests primarily in one stop and other senior secured loans to middle market companies that are often sponsored by private equity investors. GBDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Golub Capital LLC group of companies ("Golub Capital").

ABOUT GOLUB CAPITAL

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. The firm specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Golub Capital's sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending, Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of April 1, 2022, Golub Capital had over 620 employees and over $50 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contact:
Christopher Ericson
312-212-4036
cericson@golubcapital.com
Source: Golub Capital BDC, Inc.

Disclaimer

Golub Capital BDC Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 20:35:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 359 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 8,36%
Capitalization 2 452 M 2 452 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
