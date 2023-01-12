Advanced search
Gooch & Housego : 12 Jan 23 - G&H Presentation - Liberum Investor Conference

01/12/2023
Liberum Industrials Conference

12th January 2023

November 2020

AGENDA

  • Photonics - The Future
  • Company Overview & Markets
  • 2022 Results Overview
  • Growth Opportunities

Charlie Peppiatt - CEO

Chris Jewell - CFO

  • Summary & Outlook

LIBERUM INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE - 12th JANUARY 2023 PAGE 2

PHOTONICS - THE FUTURE

  • Photonics is the study and design of systems that depend on the transmission, modulation or amplification of streams of photons, the basic unit of light
  • Photonics is already transforming manufacturing, aerospace, communications and medicine
  • Optics and electronics are becoming inextricably linked and we believe the application of photonics will become ubiquitous
  • Photonic components global TAM $120B in 2021 with CAGR >10% to 2025*
  • These components enable a $1.4 trillion end-market today, with share of value increasing in end-systems growing at circa 6% per annum*
  • G&H has world class photonics components and systems capabilities
  • G&H is well placed to take advantage of and enable what is a transformational shift in technology

* Mckinsey & Co - Photonics Next Wave of Growth April 2022

LIBERUM INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE - 12th JANUARY 2023 PAGE 3

WHO WE ARE

G&H is a world leader in optical design, test and manufacture

We work with OEM customers worldwide, providing optical systems, assemblies and components for demanding applications, often for deployment in harsh environments

Our vision

A better world with photonics

Our mission

Delivering world class engineering and manufacturing solutions

Our value proposition

Our technology depth and product breadth allow us to design and manufacture higher specification components, modules and subsystems

This enables our customers to provide systems with higher performance, quality, reliability and product lifetime

We aim to be a go-to expert partner for the most demanding OEM photonics subsystem and component projects

LIBERUM INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE - 12th JANUARY 2023 PAGE 4

OUR WORLD LEADING REACH AND EXPERTISE

Our excellence in engineering and manufacturing is based on the following core technologies:

  • Acousto-optics
  • Electro-optics
  • Fiber optics
  • Precision optics and systems

In addition:

  • Medical device manufacturing (ITL)
  • Optical Systems Innovation Hub

Keene

Cleveland

PO

Torquay

Fremont

+ S

EO

FO Boston

AO

PO

+ S

Ashford

St Asaph

OSIH MD

FO

Paris

HQ Munich

AO PO

Nagoya

Ilminster

+ S

PO

MD

+ S

Virginia

Moorpark

AO:

EO:

FO:

PO+S:

MD:

MD Shanghai

Manufacturing locations

HQ: Headquarters

Acousto-optics

OSIH: Optical Systems Innovation Hub

Electro-optics

Sales offices

Fiber optics

Precision optics and systems

Medical devices

LIBERUM INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE - 12th JANUARY 2023 PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 08:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
