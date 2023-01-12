Gooch & Housego : 12 Jan 23 - G&H Presentation - Liberum Investor Conference
Liberum Industrials Conference
12
th January 2023
Photonics - The Future
Company Overview & Markets
2022 Results Overview
Growth Opportunities
Charlie Peppiatt - CEO
Chris Jewell - CFO
PHOTONICS - THE FUTURE
Photonics is the study and design of systems that depend on the transmission, modulation or amplification of streams of photons, the basic unit of light
Photonics is already transforming manufacturing, aerospace, communications and medicine
Optics and electronics are becoming inextricably linked and we believe the application of photonics will become ubiquitous
Photonic components global TAM $120B in 2021 with CAGR >10% to 2025*
These components enable a $1.4 trillion end-market today, with share of value increasing in end-systems growing at circa 6% per annum*
G&H has world class photonics components and systems capabilities
G&H is well placed to take advantage of and enable what is a transformational shift in technology
* Mckinsey & Co - Photonics Next Wave of Growth April 2022
WHO WE ARE
G&H is a world leader in optical design, test and manufacture
We work with OEM customers worldwide, providing optical systems, assemblies and components for demanding applications, often for deployment in harsh environments
Our vision
A better world with photonics
Our mission
Delivering world class engineering and manufacturing solutions
Our value proposition
Our technology depth and product breadth allow us to design and manufacture
higher specification components, modules and subsystems
This enables our customers to provide systems with
higher performance, quality, reliability and product lifetime
We aim to be a go-to expert partner for the most demanding OEM photonics subsystem and component projects
OUR WORLD LEADING REACH AND EXPERTISE
Our excellence in engineering and manufacturing is based on the following core technologies:
Acousto-optics
Electro-optics
Fiber optics
Precision optics and systems
In addition:
Medical device manufacturing (ITL)
Optical Systems Innovation Hub
Keene
Cleveland
PO
Torquay
Fremont
+ S
EO
FO Boston
AO
PO
+ S
Ashford
St Asaph
OSIH
MD
FO
Paris
HQ Munich
AO
PO
Nagoya
Ilminster
+ S
PO
MD
+ S
Virginia
Moorpark
AO:
EO:
FO:
PO+S:
MD:
Manufacturing locations
HQ: Headquarters
Acousto-optics
OSIH: Optical Systems Innovation Hub
Electro-optics
Sales offices
Fiber optics
Precision optics and systems
Medical devices
Sales 2023
138 M
168 M
168 M
Net income 2023
5,62 M
6,81 M
6,81 M
Net Debt 2023
16,7 M
20,3 M
20,3 M
P/E ratio 2023
24,9x
Yield 2023
2,34%
Capitalization
139 M
168 M
168 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,12x
EV / Sales 2024
1,05x
Nbr of Employees
903
Free-Float
97,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.