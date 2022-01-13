Gooch & Housego : 13 Jan 22 – LTIP award

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components & systems, announces that awards were made on 13 January 2022 in accordance with the rules of the Gooch & Housego PLC Long Term Incentive Plan 2013 to the following Directors and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") of the Company:
Name
Position
Number of Awards
Total Number of
Granted in January
Unvested Awards
2022
Mark Webster
Chief Executive Officer
35,021
119,688
Chris Jewell
Chief Financial Officer
24,360
91,130
Gareth Crowe
Company Secretary
5,291
13,258
Subject to satisfying the required TSR and EPS performance criteria these grants will vest on 13 January 2025.
Further details of the performance and vesting criteria are set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report
Gooch & Housego is a photonics technology business headquartered in Ilminster, Somerset, UK with operations in the USA and Europe. A world leader in its field, the company researches, designs, engineers and manufactures advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Life Sciences and Scientific Research sectors. World leading design, development and manufacturing expertise is offered across a broad range of complementary technologies.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
1.
Mark Webster
2.
Chris Jewell
3.
Gareth Crowe
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
1.
Chief Executive Officer
2.
Chief Financial Officer
3.
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gooch & Housego Plc
b)
LEI
213800DO3D00KYOPA952
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
