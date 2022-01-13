Log in
    GHH   GB0002259116

GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC

(GHH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/12 11:35:18 am
1165 GBX   -0.43%
Gooch & Housego : 13 Jan 22 – LTIP award

01/13/2022
For immediate release

13 January 2022

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

Grant of LTIP Awards

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components & systems, announces that awards were made on 13 January 2022 in accordance with the rules of the Gooch & Housego PLC Long Term Incentive Plan 2013 to the following Directors and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") of the Company:

Name

Position

Number of Awards

Total Number of

Granted in January

Unvested Awards

2022

Mark Webster

Chief Executive Officer

35,021

119,688

Chris Jewell

Chief Financial Officer

24,360

91,130

Gareth Crowe

Company Secretary

5,291

13,258

Subject to satisfying the required TSR and EPS performance criteria these grants will vest on 13 January 2025.

Further details of the performance and vesting criteria are set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report

For further information contact:

Mark Webster / Chris Jewell

Gooch & Housego PLC

01460 256440

Mark Court / Sophie Wills

Buchanan

020 7466 5000

Christopher Baird / David Anderson

Investec Bank plc

020 7597 5970

Notes to editors

Gooch & Housego is a photonics technology business headquartered in Ilminster, Somerset, UK with operations in the USA and Europe. A world leader in its field, the company researches, designs, engineers and manufactures advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the Aerospace & Defence, Industrial, Life Sciences and Scientific Research sectors. World leading design, development and manufacturing expertise is offered across a broad range of complementary technologies.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

1.

Mark Webster

2.

Chris Jewell

3.

Gareth Crowe

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1.

Chief Executive Officer

2.

Chief Financial Officer

3.

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gooch & Housego Plc

b)

LEI

213800DO3D00KYOPA952

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

instrument, type of instrument.

Identification code

GB0002259116

b)

Nature of transaction

Awards made pursuant to the rules of the Gooch &

Housego PLC Long Term Incentive Plan 2013

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

1.

35,021

2.

24,360

3.

5,291

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

1.

35,021

2.

24,360

3.

5,291

-

Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

13 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
