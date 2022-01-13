Gooch & Housego : 13 Jan 22 – LTIP award

For immediate release 13 January 2022

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

Grant of LTIP Awards

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components & systems, announces that awards were made on 13 January 2022 in accordance with the rules of the Gooch & Housego PLC Long Term Incentive Plan 2013 to the following Directors and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") of the Company:

Name Position Number of Awards Total Number of Granted in January Unvested Awards 2022 Mark Webster Chief Executive Officer 35,021 119,688 Chris Jewell Chief Financial Officer 24,360 91,130 Gareth Crowe Company Secretary 5,291 13,258

Subject to satisfying the required TSR and EPS performance criteria these grants will vest on 13 January 2025.

Further details of the performance and vesting criteria are set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report

Accounts, which can be found on the Company's website at https://gandh.com/investors/

