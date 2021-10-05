Gooch & Housego : 5 Oct 21 – FY21 Trading Update

For immediate release 5 October 2021

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company")

Full Year Trading Update

"Trading slightly ahead of expectations"

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of photonic components & systems, announces that profits for the year ended 30 September 2021 are slightly ahead of management's previous expectations. The Company will announce its results for the year ended 30 September 2021 on 30 November 2021.

Trading

The Group's trading performance in the second half of the financial year has been good thanks to further strengthening in end market demand, despite currency headwinds and some supply chain constraints.

Industrial laser demand continues to be strong, in particular the semiconductor market where we have a range of growth opportunities. Life science markets are performing well. Demand for our medical diagnostics remains at previous high levels and orders for our specialist medical laser products have been strong as this market recovers from the low levels of elective surgery during the pandemic. We completed a number of significant deliveries to our aerospace and defence customers, though we do not expect commercial aerospace volumes to recover until 2023.

The streamlining of the Group's manufacturing facilities is progressing well. At the beginning of FY2021 we had 12 manufacturing sites and we now have 9. We have moved our Baltimore, Maryland production to our Boston site creating a single US fibre optic facility. In the UK we have moved our Glenrothes, Scotland and St Asaph, Wales production into Ilminster, Somerset, creating a UK precision optics hub. Our world leading optical systems engineering team has been relocated to an innovation hub in St Asaph and they remain focused on target development projects. Outsourcing of our Ilminster acousto optic production to a South East Asian manufacturer is well advanced and the final product transfers are expected to be complete over the next few months.

G&H's strong revenue performance in the second half of the financial year together with the benefits of our streamlining programme mean that Group profits are expected to be slightly ahead of management's previous expectations.

The Group delivered strong operating cashflow through the second half of the financial year and has further reduced its level of borrowings.

Outlook

G&H has entered its new financial year with a robust order book. As at 30 September 2021 it stood at £97.8 million (30 September 2020: £92.4 million), 5.6% higher than same period previous year, or 8.4% on a constant currency basis. The strength of the order book provides the Group with good momentum as its enters the new financial year. Industrial and medical lasers are demonstrating sustained recovery, while telecommunications and life sciences continue to perform well.

The streamlining of our manufacturing sites is on track to deliver the previously announced full year profit improvements.